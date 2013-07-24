GRANGEGORMAN PPP

Summary sheet
Consolidation of the Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) into a single campus, located 1.5 km north-west of Dublin city centre. The EUR 230m PPP project concerns the financing, design, construction and maintenance of two buildings on this site: the Central Quad (College of Science and Health) and the East Quad (College of Arts).
The Grangegorman project is considered strategic for the development of higher vocational and professional education in the country, as evidenced by its inclusion in the National Development Plan 2007-2013. The new estate will allow the Institute to realise its educational vision and provide its learning community with fit-for-purpose facilities. The investment will deliver significant educational benefits, improve quality, efficiency and effectiveness and create a sustainable estate that adheres to the Irish Government's commitment to quality vocational education, urban regeneration and carbon reduction.
Universities and health facilities are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, but the project should fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project was subject to a Strategic Environmental Assessment. The screening concluded that subsequent stages of the assessment were not required. The Bank's services will ask for a copy of this decision.
The promoter is required to respect national and European procurement legislation. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with relevant EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The procurement issues will be studied during the appraisal.
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