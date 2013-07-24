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GRANGEGORMAN PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 109,871,987.15
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 109,871,987.15
Services : € 21,974,397.43
Education : € 87,897,589.72
Signature date(s)
28/03/2018 : € 21,974,397.43
28/03/2018 : € 87,897,589.72
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRANGEGORMAN PPP
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRANGEGORMAN PPP
Related press
Ireland: EIB loan supports major PPP investment in DIT Grangegorman Campus

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/03/2018
20130257
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRANGEGORMAN PPP
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 253 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Consolidation of the Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) into a single campus, located 1.5 km north-west of Dublin city centre. The EUR 230m PPP project concerns the financing, design, construction and maintenance of two buildings on this site: the Central Quad (College of Science and Health) and the East Quad (College of Arts).

The Grangegorman project is considered strategic for the development of higher vocational and professional education in the country, as evidenced by its inclusion in the National Development Plan 2007-2013. The new estate will allow the Institute to realise its educational vision and provide its learning community with fit-for-purpose facilities. The investment will deliver significant educational benefits, improve quality, efficiency and effectiveness and create a sustainable estate that adheres to the Irish Government's commitment to quality vocational education, urban regeneration and carbon reduction.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities and health facilities are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, but the project should fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project was subject to a Strategic Environmental Assessment. The screening concluded that subsequent stages of the assessment were not required. The Bank's services will ask for a copy of this decision.

The promoter is required to respect national and European procurement legislation. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with relevant EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The procurement issues will be studied during the appraisal.

Related documents
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRANGEGORMAN PPP
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRANGEGORMAN PPP
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB loan supports major PPP investment in DIT Grangegorman Campus

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRANGEGORMAN PPP
Publication Date
14 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48812764
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130257
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRANGEGORMAN PPP
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159927338
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130257
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRANGEGORMAN PPP
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRANGEGORMAN PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
GRANGEGORMAN PPP
Data sheet
GRANGEGORMAN PPP
Related press
Ireland: EIB loan supports major PPP investment in DIT Grangegorman Campus

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB loan supports major PPP investment in DIT Grangegorman Campus
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRANGEGORMAN PPP
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRANGEGORMAN PPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications