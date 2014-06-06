AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)

Summary sheet
The project involves an EIB bank-intermediated loan of EUR 250m to support the investment programme of leading independent renewable power producer Akuo Energy in France. The project will consist in a number of renewable energy schemes (wind, solar PV and biomass) backed by long-term electricity purchase agreements with EDF. It will be carried out in the period 2/2013 to 12/2016 and represent new installed capacity of 189 MW for a total investment cost in excess of EUR 500m.
The project contributes to the Climate Action objectives of the Bank, the French government and the EU by supporting innovative renewable energy schemes.
All schemes fall under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore they can be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on a case by case basis decision or defined criteria set by the competent authority. Further, compliance with the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC (relevant for the wind farm), and the EU Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EC will be ensured during appraisal.
The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate. The Bank will ensure that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices will be applied by the promoter and/or the special purpose companies.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.