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AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 157,415,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 157,415,000
Energy : € 157,415,000
Signature date(s)
11/04/2016 : € 33,215,000
11/04/2016 : € 34,200,000
19/12/2016 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Ferme Photovoltaïque- Commune de l'Etang Salé - Etude d'impact
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Ferme Voltaïque - Commune de Ghisonaccia - Etude d'impact
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien de la Croix Benjamin
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien du Gâtinais - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien de Fontaine Mâcon-Etude d'impact et étude de dangers
Related public register
11/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)
Related public register
19/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE) - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)
Related press
France: New alliance between the EIB and Akuo Energy to implement the energy transition

Summary sheet

Release date
6 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/04/2016
20130253
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE)
private company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 157 million
EUR 329 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project involves an EIB bank-intermediated loan of EUR 250m to support the investment programme of leading independent renewable power producer Akuo Energy in France. The project will consist in a number of renewable energy schemes (wind, solar PV and biomass) backed by long-term electricity purchase agreements with EDF. It will be carried out in the period 2/2013 to 12/2016 and represent new installed capacity of 189 MW for a total investment cost in excess of EUR 500m.

The project contributes to the Climate Action objectives of the Bank, the French government and the EU by supporting innovative renewable energy schemes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes fall under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore they can be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on a case by case basis decision or defined criteria set by the competent authority. Further, compliance with the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC (relevant for the wind farm), and the EU Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EC will be ensured during appraisal.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate. The Bank will ensure that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices will be applied by the promoter and/or the special purpose companies.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Ferme Photovoltaïque- Commune de l'Etang Salé - Etude d'impact
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Ferme Voltaïque - Commune de Ghisonaccia - Etude d'impact
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien de la Croix Benjamin
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien du Gâtinais - Dossier d'étude d'impact
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien de Fontaine Mâcon-Etude d'impact et étude de dangers
11/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)
19/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE) - Etude d'Impact
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)
Other links
Related press
France: New alliance between the EIB and Akuo Energy to implement the energy transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Ferme Photovoltaïque- Commune de l'Etang Salé - Etude d'impact
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50267656
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130253
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Ferme Voltaïque - Commune de Ghisonaccia - Etude d'impact
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50267902
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130253
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien de la Croix Benjamin
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52299193
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130253
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien du Gâtinais - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Publication Date
17 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52307018
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130253
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien de Fontaine Mâcon-Etude d'impact et étude de dangers
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57861060
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130253
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)
Publication Date
11 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61294236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130253
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE) - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
19 Jun 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131000324
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130253
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130833891
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130253
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Ferme Photovoltaïque- Commune de l'Etang Salé - Etude d'impact
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Ferme Voltaïque - Commune de Ghisonaccia - Etude d'impact
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien de la Croix Benjamin
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien du Gâtinais - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien de Fontaine Mâcon-Etude d'impact et étude de dangers
Related public register
11/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)
Related public register
19/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE) - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)
Other links
Summary sheet
AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE)
Data sheet
AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)
Related press
France: New alliance between the EIB and Akuo Energy to implement the energy transition

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: New alliance between the EIB and Akuo Energy to implement the energy transition
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Ferme Photovoltaïque- Commune de l'Etang Salé - Etude d'impact
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Ferme Voltaïque - Commune de Ghisonaccia - Etude d'impact
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien de la Croix Benjamin
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien du Gâtinais - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY & STORAGE (FRANCE) - Parc Eolien de Fontaine Mâcon-Etude d'impact et étude de dangers
Related public register
11/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)
Related public register
19/06/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE) - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AKUO RENEWABLE ENERGY (FRANCE)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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