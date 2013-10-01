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SAB WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG SACHSEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 600,000,000
Services : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2014 : € 300,000,000
3/12/2013 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAB WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG SACHSEN
Related public register
25/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAB WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG SACHSEN

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/12/2013
20130240
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAB WIRTSCHAFTSFÖRDERUNG SACHSEN
Sächsische Aufbaubank
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 3295 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The EIB loan will target Saxony's grant schemes dedicated to "Priority axis 3", enhancing the competitiveness of the manufacturing industry (small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps).

The EIB loan will complement EU and national grant programmes carried out by Sächsische Aufbaubank (SAB) dedicated to private beneficiaries in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the subprojects may fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU and thus might be subject to an environmental screening/assessment. Should any such subproject have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. All subprojects must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Some of the project promoters (beneficiaries) will be private companies not operating in the Utilities sector, and are thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAB WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG SACHSEN
25/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAB WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG SACHSEN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAB WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG SACHSEN
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48756636
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130240
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAB WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG SACHSEN
Publication Date
25 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125530078
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130240
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAB WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG SACHSEN
Related public register
25/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAB WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG SACHSEN
Other links
Summary sheet
SAB WIRTSCHAFTSFÖRDERUNG SACHSEN
Data sheet
SAB WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG SACHSEN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications