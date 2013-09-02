Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
DHAKA ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE WATER SUPPLY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bangladesh : € 170,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/07/2025 : € 70,000,000
30/06/2014 : € 100,000,000
Data sheet
DHAKA ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE WATER SUPPLY
Summary sheet

Release date
2 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2014
20130229
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DHAKA ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE WATER SUPPLY
The borrower is the People's Republic of Bangladesh represented the Ministry of Finance, who will then on-lend to Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
EUR 1148 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will develop a new sustainable surface water resource that will contribute to meeting the increasing water demand in Dhaka. It will also enable a reduction in the extraction from over-exploited groundwater resources.

The project will increase the security of water supply and improve the resilience to adverse impacts from climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

It is expected that any significant impacts expected during construction can be mitigated through proper planning, conventional mitigation measures and prudent practices. The project will not affect environmentally sensitive areas. Some involuntary resettlements are expected and a Resettlement Action Plan is under preparation.

The project is to a large extent expected to be implemented under a design-build-operate contract. This will contribute to smooth interfaces between the different project components, and designs that aim to minimise the costs over the whole life of the project. Procurement will be carried out according to ADB guidelines, supplemented with additional conditions to also comply with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DHAKA ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE WATER SUPPLY
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49398107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130229
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DHAKA ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE WATER SUPPLY - Revised EIA (this version updates the version published in 2013)
Publication Date
6 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88032613
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130229
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Dhaka Environmentally Sustainable Water Supply
Publication Date
4 Sep 2013
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221245
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130229
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
