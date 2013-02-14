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LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 300,000,000
Education : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2013 : € 100,000,000
14/05/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Related press
France: Europe provides €600 million for youth education and training in the Nord-Pas de Calais region

Summary sheet

Release date
27 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/11/2013
20130214
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1351 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financement principalement dans le cadre du Programme Prévisionnel des Investissements de la Région Nord-Pas de Calais pour la construction et la réhabilitation des lycées (eg normes de sécurité, accessibilité, respect de l'environnement), et du volet investissement du Contrat d'Objectifs et de Moyens pour le développement de l'apprentissage à destination des Centres de Formation d'Apprentis. Ces besoins d'investissements répondent aux enjeux majeurs que sont l'éducation et la formation pour la Région Nord-Pas de Calais.

Amélioration des infrastructures éducatives de la Région et augmentation de l'efficacité énérgétiques des bâtiments dans la Région Nord-Pas de Calais.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet comprend des nouvelles constructions et des extensions pour des besoins éducationnels. La Directive 2011/92/EU ne mentionne pas spécifiquement le besoin d'une Évaluation des Incidences sur l'Environnement (EIE) pour les immeubles liés à l'enseignement mais il se pourrait que ce projet puisse être repris comme un projet de rénovation urbaine (annexe II de la Directive Européenne). Ce point devra être examiné pendant l'instruction.

Les procédures d'appel d'offre utilisées par les bâtiments publics doivent être en conformité avec les directives communautaires en matière de passation de marché (Directives 2004/17/CE et 2004/18/CE amendées par le règlement 1874/2004 de la Commission).

Related documents
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Other links
Related press
France: Europe provides €600 million for youth education and training in the Nord-Pas de Calais region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Publication Date
28 May 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49126882
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130214
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87631043
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130214
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Other links
Summary sheet
LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Data sheet
LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Related press
France: Europe provides €600 million for youth education and training in the Nord-Pas de Calais region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Europe provides €600 million for youth education and training in the Nord-Pas de Calais region
Other links
Related public register
28/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES - REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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