Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 154,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 154,000,000
Transport : € 154,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2017 : € 154,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Analysis Report (Ukrainian Version)
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION (Ukrainian version)
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan and Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION (English version)
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
22/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Analysis Report (English version)
Related public register
25/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - План залучення зацікавлених сторін
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - План дій із переселення і відновлення засобів існування
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports extension and upgrade of Kharkiv Metro

Summary sheet

Release date
11 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2017
20130199
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION
KP KHARKIVSKY METROPOLITEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 160 million
EUR 330 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Extension of the Kharkiv metro system in Ukraine. The loan would finance the construction of a 3.5 km metro extension towards Odeska. This will be complemented by two new stations, a depot, and purchase of new rolling stock.

The project will improve public transport in Kharkiv by extending the metro network, and making it more attractive for commuters. Consequently, it is expected that the investment will result in a modal shift away from private car use, thus reducing the negative impact of car transport on the environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all components of the project comply with EIB environmental and social standards. If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and would be subject to screening. For this purpose, a technical assistance project was put in place in 2016, which produced an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) that includes an environmental and social action plan and a stakeholders engagement plan. Furthermore, a resettlement action plan is being prepared, as the project may require resettlement of some households and businesses. The resettlement plan and plans for scrapping old carriages (if any) will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Analysis Report (Ukrainian Version)
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION (Ukrainian version)
18/08/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan and Livelihood Restoration Plan
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION (English version)
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
22/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Analysis Report (English version)
25/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - План залучення зацікавлених сторін
29/12/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - План дій із переселення і відновлення засобів існування
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports extension and upgrade of Kharkiv Metro

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Analysis Report (Ukrainian Version)
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77834708
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130199
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION (Ukrainian version)
Publication Date
11 Jul 2017
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76891692
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130199
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan and Livelihood Restoration Plan
Publication Date
18 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77663332
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20130199
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION (English version)
Publication Date
11 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76892801
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130199
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
18 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77674115
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130199
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Analysis Report (English version)
Publication Date
22 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77797384
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130199
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION
Publication Date
25 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75572829
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130199
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - План залучення зацікавлених сторін
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136244013
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130199
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - План дій із переселення і відновлення засобів існування
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136244587
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20130199
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Analysis Report (Ukrainian Version)
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION (Ukrainian version)
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan and Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION (English version)
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
22/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Analysis Report (English version)
Related public register
25/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - План залучення зацікавлених сторін
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - План дій із переселення і відновлення засобів існування
Other links
Summary sheet
KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION
Data sheet
KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports extension and upgrade of Kharkiv Metro

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports extension and upgrade of Kharkiv Metro
Other links
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Analysis Report (Ukrainian Version)
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION (Ukrainian version)
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan and Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION (English version)
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
22/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Analysis Report (English version)
Related public register
25/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - План залучення зацікавлених сторін
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - KHARKIV METRO EXTENSION - План дій із переселення і відновлення засобів існування

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications