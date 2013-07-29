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BOREALIS R&D RSFF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 19,800,000
Finland : € 32,550,000
Austria : € 97,650,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/11/2013 : € 19,800,000
21/11/2013 : € 32,550,000
21/11/2013 : € 97,650,000
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOREALIS R&D RSFF
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOREALIS R&D RSFF
Related press
Austria: Borealis AG receives a EUR 150 million loan from the EIB for the further development of polymers

Summary sheet

Release date
29 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/11/2013
20130187
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOREALIS R&D RSFF
Borealis AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of new R&D facilities and research activities on plastic materials.

Knowledge Economy
Climate Action

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the Bank’s services will review during the project appraisal whether the investment also concerns capital expenditures that could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOREALIS R&D RSFF
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOREALIS R&D RSFF
Other links
Related press
Austria: Borealis AG receives a EUR 150 million loan from the EIB for the further development of polymers

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOREALIS R&D RSFF
Publication Date
7 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49244959
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130187
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Austria
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOREALIS R&D RSFF
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80037205
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130187
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Austria
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOREALIS R&D RSFF
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOREALIS R&D RSFF
Other links
Summary sheet
BOREALIS R&D RSFF
Data sheet
BOREALIS R&D RSFF
Related press
Austria: Borealis AG receives a EUR 150 million loan from the EIB for the further development of polymers

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: Borealis AG receives a EUR 150 million loan from the EIB for the further development of polymers
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOREALIS R&D RSFF
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOREALIS R&D RSFF

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications