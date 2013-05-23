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GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 1,800,000
Germany : € 88,200,000
Industry : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2013 : € 1,800,000
18/12/2013 : € 88,200,000
Other links
Related public register
06/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY

Summary sheet

Release date
23 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2013
20130165
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY
GETRAG GETRIEBE- UND ZAHNRADFABRIK HERMANN HAGENMEYER GMBH & CIE KG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of a portion of Getrag's research and development (R&D) programme with the primary objective of improving the efficiency of vehicle transmission systems, and thus reducing fuel consumption.

The project concerns selected R&D activities from the promoter’s R&D programme with the primary objective of improving the transmission efficiency thus reducing fuel consumption from the cars they will be deployed in. In parallel, the R&D aims at expanding the product range and vehicle applications, reducing weight and cost, improving comfort and driveability. The main focus of the activities is on the development of new and improvement of the DCT (Dual Clutch Transmissions) and the eDrive technologies, but there are also activities on the existing automatic and manual transmissions product lines.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and the project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities. However, should there be any investments concerning test benches for engines, which fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, these will be clarified during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
06/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY
Publication Date
6 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48575452
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130165
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72936227
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130165
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY
Other links
Summary sheet
GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY
Data sheet
GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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