GETRAG INNOVATIVE TRANSMISSION TECHNOLOGY

Summary sheet
Financing of a portion of Getrag's research and development (R&D) programme with the primary objective of improving the efficiency of vehicle transmission systems, and thus reducing fuel consumption.
The project concerns selected R&D activities from the promoter’s R&D programme with the primary objective of improving the transmission efficiency thus reducing fuel consumption from the cars they will be deployed in. In parallel, the R&D aims at expanding the product range and vehicle applications, reducing weight and cost, improving comfort and driveability. The main focus of the activities is on the development of new and improvement of the DCT (Dual Clutch Transmissions) and the eDrive technologies, but there are also activities on the existing automatic and manual transmissions product lines.
R&D activities are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and the project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities. However, should there be any investments concerning test benches for engines, which fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, these will be clarified during the project’s appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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