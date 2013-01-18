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TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 59,426,622.02
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 59,426,622.02
Industry : € 59,426,622.02
Signature date(s)
20/05/2020 : € 426,622.02
25/07/2014 : € 7,000,000
5/12/2014 : € 7,000,000
6/11/2013 : € 12,629,432.56
6/11/2013 : € 32,370,567.44
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI
Related press
Spain: EUR 59 million for Tubos Reunidos’ investment in innovation

Summary sheet

Release date
27 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/11/2013
20130118
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI
TUBOS REUNIDOS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 59 million
EUR 119 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities on manufacturing of seamless steel tubes. The project aims at developing new steels and steel tube products in order to respond to customer demand, as well as at developing new manufacturing processes for increased product range, flexibility, delivery lead time, quantities and price. The RDI activities will be carried out in the promoter's existing R&D locations at its manufacturing plants in Amurrio (Alava) and Galindo (Vizcaya), Spain.

The project concerns research, development and innovation activities on seamless steel pipes. The project aims at developing new steels and products in order to respond to customer demand as well as at developing new production processes in order to provide a differential value proposition in terms of range, flexibility, delivery lead time, quantities and price.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and used for this scope and as such should not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as per Directive 2011/92/EU.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 59 million for Tubos Reunidos’ investment in innovation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47772436
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130118
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74545499
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130118
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI
Data sheet
TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI
Related press
Spain: EUR 59 million for Tubos Reunidos’ investment in innovation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 59 million for Tubos Reunidos’ investment in innovation
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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