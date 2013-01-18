TUBOS REUNIDOS RDI

Summary sheet
The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities on manufacturing of seamless steel tubes. The project aims at developing new steels and steel tube products in order to respond to customer demand, as well as at developing new manufacturing processes for increased product range, flexibility, delivery lead time, quantities and price. The RDI activities will be carried out in the promoter's existing R&D locations at its manufacturing plants in Amurrio (Alava) and Galindo (Vizcaya), Spain.
The project concerns research, development and innovation activities on seamless steel pipes. The project aims at developing new steels and products in order to respond to customer demand as well as at developing new production processes in order to provide a differential value proposition in terms of range, flexibility, delivery lead time, quantities and price.
The project includes research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and used for this scope and as such should not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as per Directive 2011/92/EU.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.
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