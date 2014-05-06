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MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,050,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 1,050,000,000
Transport : € 1,050,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/07/2020 : € 50,000,000
19/01/2021 : € 350,000,000
21/11/2014 : € 650,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Variante de Vandellos
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Sin proyecto / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. Without project
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Con proyecto con medidas correctoras / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. With project with mitigation measures
Related public register
06/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de análisis ambiental del Corredor Mediterráneo. Tramo Castellbisbal – Almusafes
Related public register
01/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de Análisis Ambiental del Corredor Meditterráneo - Tramo Castellbisbal Almusafes – Doc 3 – Estudio Acústico
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de zona de afección comparativa. Escenarios 2020 / Map of comparatively affected areas. Scenario 2020
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Con proyecto / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. With project
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de zona de afección. Escenario 2013 / Map of affected areas. Scenario 2013
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Sin proyecto con medidas correctoras / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. Without project with mitigation measures
Related public register
30/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de Análisis Ambiental del Corredor mediterráneo – Tramo Castellbisbal Almusafes – Informes Individualizades por proyecto
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €205 million to Adif Alta Velocidad to promote the development of rail infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
6 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/11/2014
20130068
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR
The Kingdom of Spain, through its Ministry of Public Works and Transport ("Fomento").
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1050 million
EUR 1400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation of an interoperable dual gauge railway line along the Spanish Mediterranean coast from Castellbisbal (Barcelona) to Almussafes (Valencia), and the construction of a connection with the high-speed line Madrid-Barcelona-French border.

The project aims at ensuring railway interoperability for rail traffic between the French border and Algeciras in southern Spain along the Spanish Mediterranean coast.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to decrease the negative impacts associated with road traffic and have positive impacts on the environment thanks to the modal transfer to rail.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC/ or 2004/17/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Variante de Vandellos
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Sin proyecto / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. Without project
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Con proyecto con medidas correctoras / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. With project with mitigation measures
06/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de análisis ambiental del Corredor Mediterráneo. Tramo Castellbisbal – Almusafes
01/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de Análisis Ambiental del Corredor Meditterráneo - Tramo Castellbisbal Almusafes – Doc 3 – Estudio Acústico
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de zona de afección comparativa. Escenarios 2020 / Map of comparatively affected areas. Scenario 2020
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Con proyecto / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. With project
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de zona de afección. Escenario 2013 / Map of affected areas. Scenario 2013
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Sin proyecto con medidas correctoras / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. Without project with mitigation measures
30/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de Análisis Ambiental del Corredor mediterráneo – Tramo Castellbisbal Almusafes – Informes Individualizades por proyecto
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €205 million to Adif Alta Velocidad to promote the development of rail infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Variante de Vandellos
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54510273
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130068
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR
Publication Date
7 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55881901
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130068
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Sin proyecto / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. Without project
Publication Date
4 Sep 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78156329
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130068
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Con proyecto con medidas correctoras / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. With project with mitigation measures
Publication Date
4 Sep 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78153682
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130068
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de análisis ambiental del Corredor Mediterráneo. Tramo Castellbisbal – Almusafes
Publication Date
6 Aug 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77557232
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130068
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de Análisis Ambiental del Corredor Meditterráneo - Tramo Castellbisbal Almusafes – Doc 3 – Estudio Acústico
Publication Date
1 Sep 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75605326
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130068
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de zona de afección comparativa. Escenarios 2020 / Map of comparatively affected areas. Scenario 2020
Publication Date
4 Sep 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78152399
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130068
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Con proyecto / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. With project
Publication Date
4 Sep 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78143001
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130068
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de zona de afección. Escenario 2013 / Map of affected areas. Scenario 2013
Publication Date
4 Sep 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78147667
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130068
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Sin proyecto con medidas correctoras / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. Without project with mitigation measures
Publication Date
4 Sep 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78140069
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130068
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de Análisis Ambiental del Corredor mediterráneo – Tramo Castellbisbal Almusafes – Informes Individualizades por proyecto
Publication Date
30 Aug 2017
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78061520
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130068
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Variante de Vandellos
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Sin proyecto / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. Without project
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Con proyecto con medidas correctoras / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. With project with mitigation measures
Related public register
06/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de análisis ambiental del Corredor Mediterráneo. Tramo Castellbisbal – Almusafes
Related public register
01/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de Análisis Ambiental del Corredor Meditterráneo - Tramo Castellbisbal Almusafes – Doc 3 – Estudio Acústico
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de zona de afección comparativa. Escenarios 2020 / Map of comparatively affected areas. Scenario 2020
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Con proyecto / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. With project
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de zona de afección. Escenario 2013 / Map of affected areas. Scenario 2013
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Sin proyecto con medidas correctoras / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. Without project with mitigation measures
Related public register
30/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de Análisis Ambiental del Corredor mediterráneo – Tramo Castellbisbal Almusafes – Informes Individualizades por proyecto
Other links
Summary sheet
MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR
Data sheet
MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €205 million to Adif Alta Velocidad to promote the development of rail infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €205 million to Adif Alta Velocidad to promote the development of rail infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Variante de Vandellos
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Sin proyecto / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. Without project
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Con proyecto con medidas correctoras / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. With project with mitigation measures
Related public register
06/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de análisis ambiental del Corredor Mediterráneo. Tramo Castellbisbal – Almusafes
Related public register
01/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de Análisis Ambiental del Corredor Meditterráneo - Tramo Castellbisbal Almusafes – Doc 3 – Estudio Acústico
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de zona de afección comparativa. Escenarios 2020 / Map of comparatively affected areas. Scenario 2020
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Con proyecto / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. With project
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de zona de afección. Escenario 2013 / Map of affected areas. Scenario 2013
Related public register
04/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Mapa de máxima superación de objetivos de calidad acústica. Escenario 2020. Sin proyecto con medidas correctoras / Map of maximum exceed of acoustic quality targets. Scenario 2020. Without project with mitigation measures
Related public register
30/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEDITERRANEAN RAILWAY CORRIDOR - Informe de Análisis Ambiental del Corredor mediterráneo – Tramo Castellbisbal Almusafes – Informes Individualizades por proyecto

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications