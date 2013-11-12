ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY

Summary sheet
Development of gas production in Italy for the security of energy supply.
The project will contribute to the development of indigenous resources to supply Italy's energy requirements that would otherwise be met by imports. Increased gas production in Italy will reduce dependence on imports, thereby contributing to improved security of energy supply. The scale of the project is significant and would be expected to contribute positively to economic activity in the zones of implementation.
All new project components fall under Annex 1 of Directive 2011/92/EU and will require a full EIA. Other project components, including side-tracking and workover of existing wells, fall under Annex 2 and have been screened out from requiring full EIAs by the competent authorities.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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