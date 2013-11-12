Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,080,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 1,080,000,000
Energy : € 1,080,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2014 : € 130,000,000
18/12/2014 : € 150,000,000
20/12/2013 : € 200,000,000
5/01/2015 : € 200,000,000
18/04/2014 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Elettra
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Clara NW ESIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Bonaccia NW
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Fauzia
Related public register
26/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Related press
Italy: EIB to help finance Eni’s EUR 2.7 billion plan for security of energy supply

Summary sheet

Release date
12 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2013
20130018
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SECURITY OF SUPPLY
The Promoter is a major integrated energy company. Some project components will be carried out by the Promoter under a Joint Venture (JV) with another company, which is also requesting from EIB funding for certain components.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1080 million
EUR 1600 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development of gas production in Italy for the security of energy supply.

The project will contribute to the development of indigenous resources to supply Italy's energy requirements that would otherwise be met by imports. Increased gas production in Italy will reduce dependence on imports, thereby contributing to improved security of energy supply. The scale of the project is significant and would be expected to contribute positively to economic activity in the zones of implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All new project components fall under Annex 1 of Directive 2011/92/EU and will require a full EIA. Other project components, including side-tracking and workover of existing wells, fall under Annex 2 and have been screened out from requiring full EIAs by the competent authorities.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Elettra
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Clara NW ESIA
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Bonaccia NW
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Fauzia
26/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB to help finance Eni’s EUR 2.7 billion plan for security of energy supply

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Elettra
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220373
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Clara NW ESIA
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221786
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Bonaccia NW
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220589
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Fauzia
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221927
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Publication Date
26 Feb 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133956209
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
257405107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Elettra
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Clara NW ESIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Bonaccia NW
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Fauzia
Related public register
26/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Other links
Summary sheet
SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Data sheet
ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Related press
Italy: EIB to help finance Eni’s EUR 2.7 billion plan for security of energy supply

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB to help finance Eni’s EUR 2.7 billion plan for security of energy supply
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Elettra
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Clara NW ESIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Bonaccia NW
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SECURITY OF SUPPLY - Fauzia
Related public register
26/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENI EDISON SECURITY OF SUPPLY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications