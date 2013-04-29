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TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 570,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 570,000,000
Energy : € 570,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/07/2013 : € 570,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Nuovo elettrodotto in Singola Terna a 380 kV Paternò - Priolo
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto 380 kV Trasversale Calabra
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto a 380 kV in DT Udine Ovest-Redipuglia
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Nuovo elettrodotto a 380 kV Sorgente-Rizziconi
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto a 380 kV Villanova - Gissi
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto 380 kV Cassano-Chiari
Related public register
11/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V
Related press
Italy: EUR 570m to Terna for the power grid in southern Italy

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/07/2013
20130015
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V
TERNA - RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 570 million
EUR 1160 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project consists of a multi-component investment programme aimed at reinforcing the Italian electricity transmission system. The programme indicatively encompasses 14 large transmission sub-projects located across several regions of Italy, including an electricity storage pilot project based on sodium sulfur stationary batteries.

The proposed Project aims to reduce congestion, improve the reliability and quality of supply and support the integration of renewable generation facilities in the Italian power system. A significant part of the investments is located in the country's southern regions which are convergence regions. By supporting the integration of renewable generation facilities, notably onshore wind, the project will also contribute to reducing CO2 emissions. Finally, operating activities related to grid applications of sodium sulfur stationary batteries could support innovation and technical development in the field of electricity storage.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By their technical characteristics some sub-projects of the programme fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for these sub-projects relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields noise nuisance, birds’ collision and mortality and impact on sea-bed flora and fauna. Environmental impact studies have been carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC/ and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Nuovo elettrodotto in Singola Terna a 380 kV Paternò - Priolo
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto 380 kV Trasversale Calabra
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto a 380 kV in DT Udine Ovest-Redipuglia
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Nuovo elettrodotto a 380 kV Sorgente-Rizziconi
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto a 380 kV Villanova - Gissi
17/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto 380 kV Cassano-Chiari
11/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V
Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 570m to Terna for the power grid in southern Italy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47880245
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130015
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Nuovo elettrodotto in Singola Terna a 380 kV Paternò - Priolo
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219823
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130015
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto 380 kV Trasversale Calabra
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220187
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130015
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto a 380 kV in DT Udine Ovest-Redipuglia
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220691
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130015
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Nuovo elettrodotto a 380 kV Sorgente-Rizziconi
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221104
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130015
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto a 380 kV Villanova - Gissi
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221757
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130015
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto 380 kV Cassano-Chiari
Publication Date
17 Apr 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59927518
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130015
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V
Publication Date
11 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132038481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130015
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Nuovo elettrodotto in Singola Terna a 380 kV Paternò - Priolo
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto 380 kV Trasversale Calabra
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto a 380 kV in DT Udine Ovest-Redipuglia
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Nuovo elettrodotto a 380 kV Sorgente-Rizziconi
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto a 380 kV Villanova - Gissi
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto 380 kV Cassano-Chiari
Related public register
11/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V
Other links
Summary sheet
TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V
Data sheet
TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V
Related press
Italy: EUR 570m to Terna for the power grid in southern Italy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 570m to Terna for the power grid in southern Italy
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Nuovo elettrodotto in Singola Terna a 380 kV Paternò - Priolo
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto 380 kV Trasversale Calabra
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto a 380 kV in DT Udine Ovest-Redipuglia
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Nuovo elettrodotto a 380 kV Sorgente-Rizziconi
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto a 380 kV Villanova - Gissi
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V - Elettrodotto 380 kV Cassano-Chiari
Related public register
11/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE V

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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