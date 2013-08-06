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UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 944,157,404.06
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 944,157,404.06
Water, sewerage : € 944,157,404.06
Signature date(s)
31/03/2015 : € 343,737,109.86
19/12/2013 : € 600,420,294.2
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)
Related public register
24/07/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2) - Discontinuation of Hurst Reservoir and Restoration of Hurst Brook
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)

Summary sheet

Release date
6 August 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2013
20130001
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)
UNITED UTILITIES WATER PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 925 million (GBP 750 million)
EUR 1850 million (GBP 1500 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Climate change and environmental investments related to water supply & wastewater treatment infrastructure in the North West of England 2013-15 (AMP5 - Phase II).

EU Directive compliance in the areas of water and environment is a strong driver behind the investment Programme. It includes a major wastewater treatment works extension in Liverpool required for compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive as well as achievement of good ecological and chemical status in the Mersey Estuary under Water Framework Directive.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter complies with the requirements of EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. The Promoter carries out Environmental Impact Assessment procedures where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The drinking water quality and environmental regulators independently monitor compliance with drinking water quality standards and effluent discharge permits

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Dir 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)
24/07/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2) - Discontinuation of Hurst Reservoir and Restoration of Hurst Brook
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49565975
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130001
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)
Publication Date
24 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53807848
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130001
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2) - Discontinuation of Hurst Reservoir and Restoration of Hurst Brook
Publication Date
10 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72186451
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130001
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67707394
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130001
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)
Related public register
24/07/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2) - Discontinuation of Hurst Reservoir and Restoration of Hurst Brook
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)
Other links
Summary sheet
UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)
Data sheet
UNITED UTILITIES WATER & WASTEWATER (AMP5-2)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications