S5 EXPRESSWAY (BYDGOSZCZ-WROCLAW)

Summary sheet
Construction of four sections of the S5 expressway (Bydgoszcz-Poznan-Wroclaw), and one section of the S11 expressway (Poznan western bypass)
The project is located in a Convergence region and is therefore eligible under Article 309(a). The project road is included in the current TEN-T and is proposed for inclusion in the TEN-T comprehensive (i.e. non-core) road network as part of the on-going Revision Guidelines to be approved by the Council and Parliament. The project is therefore also eligible under Article 309 (c) of the EC treaty. The project is expected to benefit from grant finance under the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment in the next financing perspective. The consistency of the project with the policy for lending to the transport sector (Decision CA/452/11) depends on its economic profitability and will be confirmed during appraisal.
The project falls under Annex 1 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU and is the subject to a full EIA procedure. The provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. One section passes through N2000 areas (PLB 300017 and PLH 300010) and others pass further away. During appraisal the impact of the project on the environment will be determined.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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