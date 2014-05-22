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S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 320,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 320,000,000
Transport : € 320,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/10/2014 : € 320,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN) - Non Technical Summary - Pulawy Ring Road
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN) - Lubelska - Mazowieckie Lubelskie voi
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Related press
Poland: EIB supports construction of expressways in Poland with EUR 490m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/10/2014
20120664
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 320 million
EUR 1049 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of several sections of the Warsaw-Lublin stretch of the S17 and S12 expressways.

The project concerns two sections of the expressway S17 Warsawa – Garwolin – Kurow and one section of the expressway S12 Pulawy – Kurow of a total length of approx. 107.2 km in Mazowieckie and Lubelskie voivodships in Poland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full EIA procedure. One section, the S17 from Lubelska interchange to the border of the Lubelskie voivodship is 9 km away from the nearest Natura 2000. The other sections of the S17 and S12 will cut/come close to the following Natura 2000 /Protected Areas (PA) :Pradolina Wieprza, and Kozi Bor (PA) ;Dolina Wieprza, Pulawy (N 2000 areas). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The procedures are to be further reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN) - Non Technical Summary - Pulawy Ring Road
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN) - Lubelska - Mazowieckie Lubelskie voi
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports construction of expressways in Poland with EUR 490m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53702143
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120664
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Publication Date
17 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53701647
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120664
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN) - Non Technical Summary - Pulawy Ring Road
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53702835
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120664
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN) - Lubelska - Mazowieckie Lubelskie voi
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53707964
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120664
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
180236638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120664
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN) - Non Technical Summary - Pulawy Ring Road
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN) - Lubelska - Mazowieckie Lubelskie voi
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Other links
Summary sheet
S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Data sheet
S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Related press
Poland: EIB supports construction of expressways in Poland with EUR 490m loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports construction of expressways in Poland with EUR 490m loan
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN) - Non Technical Summary - Pulawy Ring Road
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN) - Lubelska - Mazowieckie Lubelskie voi
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S17 EXPRESSWAY (WARSAW-LUBLIN)

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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