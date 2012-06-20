ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION

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Summary sheet
The proposed framework loan would be dedicated to earthquake safety improvements in residential buildings as defined in the Turkish Law on Transformation of Areas under Disaster Risk.
The proposed operation will improve the safety of residential buildings in case of future earthquakes and will have the potential to reduce damages and casualties.
The project will focus on the renovation/replacement of risk-bearing residential buildings with earthquake-proof housing. Since the (re)construction and renovation will take place in urbanised areas, and usually on the site of an existing building, no or only a very limited negative impact on the environment is expected. The schemes would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the Directive 2011/92/EU if located in the EU. However, any possible environmental or social issues, including the coherence with the principles underlying the EU directives, will be verified during project appraisal.
The Bank will require the borrower/promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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