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ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/05/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION
Related press
Turkey: EIB provides further EUR 200 million to promote safer urban environment in Turkey

Summary sheet

Release date
5 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/05/2014
20120620
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION
TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed framework loan would be dedicated to earthquake safety improvements in residential buildings as defined in the Turkish Law on Transformation of Areas under Disaster Risk.

The proposed operation will improve the safety of residential buildings in case of future earthquakes and will have the potential to reduce damages and casualties.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will focus on the renovation/replacement of risk-bearing residential buildings with earthquake-proof housing. Since the (re)construction and renovation will take place in urbanised areas, and usually on the site of an existing building, no or only a very limited negative impact on the environment is expected. The schemes would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the Directive 2011/92/EU if located in the EU. However, any possible environmental or social issues, including the coherence with the principles underlying the EU directives, will be verified during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the borrower/promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION
Other links
Related press
Turkey: EIB provides further EUR 200 million to promote safer urban environment in Turkey

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47083886
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120620
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125301045
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120620
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION
Other links
Summary sheet
ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION
Data sheet
ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION
Related press
Turkey: EIB provides further EUR 200 million to promote safer urban environment in Turkey

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EIB provides further EUR 200 million to promote safer urban environment in Turkey
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ISBANK URBAN TRANSFORMATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications