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TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/09/2015 : € 50,000,000
19/09/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Related press
France: Pays de la Loire Region: EUR 200m loan to finance rail projects across the region

Summary sheet

Release date
22 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/09/2013
20120543
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
REGION DES PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 527 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Modernisation du réseau ferroviaire régional, modernisation et mise aux normes des gares du réseau régional et acquisition de matériel roulant.

Le projet devrait contribuer a I'objectif de promotion du transport durable dans la région au détriment du transport routier et de ce fait contribuer à la réduction des accidents et de la pollution.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

La fabrication de matériel roulant ne tombe dans le champ ni de l’Annexe I ni de l’Annexe II de la Directive 2012/92/EU concernant l’évaluation des incidences de certains projets publics et privés sur l’environnement. Durant l’instruction du projet, la Banque vérifiera les spécifications techniques du matériel, et plus particulièrement les exigences en matière d’efficacité énergétique et de bruit des nouvelles rames. Lors de l’instruction, la Banque vérifiera également les exigences environnementales des autres composantes du projet et examinera la conformité du promoteur avec les Directives EIE 2012/92/EU, Habitats 92/43/EEC et Oiseaux 2009/147/EC.

La Banque exigera du promoteur qu’il s’assure que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet ait été passés/seront passés conformément à la Directive applicable en matière de passation des marchés (Directive 2004/18/EEC et Directive 2007/66/EC), avec publication des avis d’appel d’offres le cas échéant.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Other links
Related press
France: Pays de la Loire Region: EUR 200m loan to finance rail projects across the region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48273204
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120543
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135332777
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120543
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Other links
Summary sheet
TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Data sheet
TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Related press
France: Pays de la Loire Region: EUR 200m loan to finance rail projects across the region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Pays de la Loire Region: EUR 200m loan to finance rail projects across the region
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TRANSPORT FERROVIAIRE PAYS DE LA LOIRE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications