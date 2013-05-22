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PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 600,000,000
Health : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/04/2016 : € 100,000,000
8/02/2016 : € 100,000,000
20/11/2014 : € 100,000,000
19/12/2013 : € 150,000,000
18/12/2013 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR
Related press
France: The EIB and Caisse des Dépôts lend €121m for Centre Hospitalier de Melun
Related press
France: Memorandum of Understanding on “Hospitals of the Future” programme signed

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2013
20120467
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 5411 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Stratégie et programme de construction, rénovation et rationalisation géographique des hôpitaux de France.

Financement de projets de petite et moyenne dimension mis en oeuvre par les institutions publiques dans une logique de rationalisation de l'offre de soins territoriales (solidarité, soutenabilité, organisation territoriale rationalisée).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne pertinente en vigueur.

Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne pertinente en vigueur.

Related documents
08/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR
Other links
Related press
France: The EIB and Caisse des Dépôts lend €121m for Centre Hospitalier de Melun
Related press
France: Memorandum of Understanding on “Hospitals of the Future” programme signed

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR
Publication Date
8 Feb 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48566499
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120467
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87230162
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120467
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR
Other links
Summary sheet
PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR
Data sheet
PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR
Related press
France: The EIB and Caisse des Dépôts lend €121m for Centre Hospitalier de Melun
Related press
France: Memorandum of Understanding on “Hospitals of the Future” programme signed

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: The EIB and Caisse des Dépôts lend €121m for Centre Hospitalier de Melun
Related press
France: Memorandum of Understanding on “Hospitals of the Future” programme signed
Other links
Related public register
08/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PLAN HOPITAL AVENIR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications