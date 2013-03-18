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WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 72,885,216.9
Countries
Sector(s)
Nicaragua : € 72,885,216.9
Water, sewerage : € 72,885,216.9
Signature date(s)
24/03/2018 : € 13,167,341.65
5/12/2013 : € 59,717,875.25
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DOCUMENTO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Rivas
Related public register
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Nandaime
Related public register
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Condega
Related public register
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de El Rama-la Esperanza
Related public register
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Nueva Guinea

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2013
20120438
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
EMPRESA NICARAGUENSE DE ACUEDUCTOS Y ALCANTARILLADOS SANITARIOS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 73 million
EUR 296 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the first phase of the government programme aimed at the improvement and expansion of the provisions of drinking water, as well as sanitation in secondary cities in Nicaragua.

The project is included in the Integrated Sector Programme for Human Water and Sanitation (Programa VIDA / LIFE PROGRAMME) developed by the government of Nicaragua to achieve the United Nations Millennium Development Goals. The programme will be implemented from 2012-2030 and is expected to benefit about three million people in water and sanitation in both urban and rural areas. It consists of the first phase of the government programme aimed at the improvement and expansion of the provisioning of drinking water as well as sanitation in secondary cities in Nicaragua.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is driven by the commitment of the Nicaraguan government to achieve the UN Millennium Development Goals i.e. halve by 2015 the proportion of people without sustainable access to safe drinking water. The project will have a positive environmental impact through the reduction of pollution and the improvement of the quality of water supplied to the population. Health risks associated to the quality of water will be therefore substantially reduced. During appraisal, environmental procedures under EIB guidelines and promoter capacity will be assessed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DOCUMENTO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Rivas
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Nandaime
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Condega
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de El Rama-la Esperanza
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Nueva Guinea
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48259104
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120438
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DOCUMENTO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218466
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120438
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Rivas
Publication Date
18 Mar 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125160882
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120438
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Nandaime
Publication Date
18 Mar 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125151830
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120438
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Condega
Publication Date
18 Mar 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129047614
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120438
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de El Rama-la Esperanza
Publication Date
18 Mar 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125153159
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120438
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Nueva Guinea
Publication Date
18 Mar 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125158202
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120438
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DOCUMENTO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL
Related public register
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Rivas
Related public register
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Nandaime
Related public register
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Condega
Related public register
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de El Rama-la Esperanza
Related public register
18/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Sistema de Saneamiento de Nueva Guinea
Other links
Summary sheet
WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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