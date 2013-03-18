WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION PROGRAMME

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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of the first phase of the government programme aimed at the improvement and expansion of the provisions of drinking water, as well as sanitation in secondary cities in Nicaragua.
The project is included in the Integrated Sector Programme for Human Water and Sanitation (Programa VIDA / LIFE PROGRAMME) developed by the government of Nicaragua to achieve the United Nations Millennium Development Goals. The programme will be implemented from 2012-2030 and is expected to benefit about three million people in water and sanitation in both urban and rural areas. It consists of the first phase of the government programme aimed at the improvement and expansion of the provisioning of drinking water as well as sanitation in secondary cities in Nicaragua.
The project is driven by the commitment of the Nicaraguan government to achieve the UN Millennium Development Goals i.e. halve by 2015 the proportion of people without sustainable access to safe drinking water. The project will have a positive environmental impact through the reduction of pollution and the improvement of the quality of water supplied to the population. Health risks associated to the quality of water will be therefore substantially reduced. During appraisal, environmental procedures under EIB guidelines and promoter capacity will be assessed.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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