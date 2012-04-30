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WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 209,303,316.57
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 209,303,316.57
Energy : € 209,303,316.57
Signature date(s)
31/01/2014 : € 92,215,425.21
11/09/2014 : € 117,087,891.36
Other links
Related public register
22/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
17/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM

Summary sheet

Release date
18 February 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/01/2014
20120430
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM
DONG ENERGY A/S IBERDROLA SA Each Promoter will normally be entitled to up to 50% of the proposed EIB finance.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 170 million (EUR 203 million)
GBP 1360 million (EUR 1627 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The Project is a 389 MW offshore windfarm in the Irish Sea (Northwest England), comprising 108 turbines on monopile foundations.

The Project comprises the development, construction, operation and maintenance of a 389 MW offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea. It is located 14 kilometres southwest of Barrow- in-Furness in the Northwest of England, where the water depth ranges between 17 and 24 meters. The Project’s grid connection assets will be transferred to an independent operator (OFTO) after construction.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics the Project is classified as an Annex II-project according to the EIA- Directive 2011/92/EU. National legislation requires a full EIA including public consultation for offshore wind farms. EIA was conducted including a detailed biodiversity assessment, covering marine and terrestrial habitat, mammals, birds, fish and benthic fauna. The approval was granted by the competent authority following extensive public consultation.

The Promoter is not subject to the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC for the purchase of the Project’s equipment as the concession to build an offshore wind farm was granted following a competitive tender (Round 2) launched by the UK government.

Related documents
22/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WIND
17/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM
Publication Date
22 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47381054
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120430
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221752
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120430
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM
Publication Date
17 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69159576
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120430
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WIND
Related public register
17/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM
Other links
Summary sheet
WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM
Data sheet
WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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