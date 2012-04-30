WEST OF DUDDON SANDS OFFSHORE WINDFARM

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The Project is a 389 MW offshore windfarm in the Irish Sea (Northwest England), comprising 108 turbines on monopile foundations.
The Project comprises the development, construction, operation and maintenance of a 389 MW offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea. It is located 14 kilometres southwest of Barrow- in-Furness in the Northwest of England, where the water depth ranges between 17 and 24 meters. The Project’s grid connection assets will be transferred to an independent operator (OFTO) after construction.
By virtue of its technical characteristics the Project is classified as an Annex II-project according to the EIA- Directive 2011/92/EU. National legislation requires a full EIA including public consultation for offshore wind farms. EIA was conducted including a detailed biodiversity assessment, covering marine and terrestrial habitat, mammals, birds, fish and benthic fauna. The approval was granted by the competent authority following extensive public consultation.
The Promoter is not subject to the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC for the purchase of the Project’s equipment as the concession to build an offshore wind farm was granted following a competitive tender (Round 2) launched by the UK government.
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