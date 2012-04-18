ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Rehabilitation and safety improvements of part of the national road network in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH).
The project is expected to facilitate trade, develop tourism, support private sector development, promote regional and national economic growth and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region.
If located in the EU, two of the investments would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. In FBiH they fall under the EIA procedure stipulated by the Law on Environmental Protection of BiH. The promoter has already carried out the EIA studies for these schemes. Their content and compliance with the principles of the relevant EU directives on strategic environmental assessment (SEA), EIA and nature conservation will be verified during appraisal. All other investments fall outside of the scope of Annexes I and II of the EIA Directive; the compliance of this second group of investments with the principles of the relevant EU directives on SEA, EIA and nature conservation will also be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures related to the project are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
The investment schemes composing the project are expected to be carried out over a five-year period from 2014 until 2019.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.