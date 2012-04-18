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ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/02/2016 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH - EIS - Road M-17.3 Buna-Neum, Section Neum-Stolac
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIHEIA - Kladanj-Paklenik section
Related public register
22/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH

Summary sheet

Release date
5 January 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/02/2016
20120418
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH
JP DIREKCIJA CESTA FEDERACIJE BOSNE I HERCEGOVINE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 103 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and safety improvements of part of the national road network in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH).

The project is expected to facilitate trade, develop tourism, support private sector development, promote regional and national economic growth and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, two of the investments would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. In FBiH they fall under the EIA procedure stipulated by the Law on Environmental Protection of BiH. The promoter has already carried out the EIA studies for these schemes. Their content and compliance with the principles of the relevant EU directives on strategic environmental assessment (SEA), EIA and nature conservation will be verified during appraisal. All other investments fall outside of the scope of Annexes I and II of the EIA Directive; the compliance of this second group of investments with the principles of the relevant EU directives on SEA, EIA and nature conservation will also be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures related to the project are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Comments

The investment schemes composing the project are expected to be carried out over a five-year period from 2014 until 2019.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH - EIS - Road M-17.3 Buna-Neum, Section Neum-Stolac
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIHEIA - Kladanj-Paklenik section
22/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH - EIS - Road M-17.3 Buna-Neum, Section Neum-Stolac
Publication Date
17 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57671214
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120418
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIHEIA - Kladanj-Paklenik section
Publication Date
17 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57668402
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120418
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH
Publication Date
22 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58521188
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120418
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238908263
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120418
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH - EIS - Road M-17.3 Buna-Neum, Section Neum-Stolac
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIHEIA - Kladanj-Paklenik section
Related public register
22/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH
Other links
Summary sheet
ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH
Data sheet
ROAD MODERNISATION FEDERATION BIH
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications