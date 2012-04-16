WARTSILA RDI IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in four-stroke (medium speed) and two-stroke (low speed) engines for marine and power plant applications as well as in marine propulsion systems between 2013 and 2015.
The main objectives of the project include improved efficiency, environmental performance, reliability, lifecycle costs and automation. The project is also expected to bring about positive environmental results and improved energy efficiency.
The project concerns investments in research and development and will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that are expected no to change their scope due to the project; thus an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would not be required by the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, full environmental details will be assessed by the Bank’s services during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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