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WARTSILA RDI IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Switzerland : € 8,100,000
Italy : € 26,961,000
Finland : € 114,939,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/06/2013 : € 8,100,000
13/06/2013 : € 26,961,000
13/06/2013 : € 114,939,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTSILA RDI IV
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTSILA RDI IV
Related press
Finland: Further EIB support for marine engine and power plant research

Summary sheet

Release date
29 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/06/2013
20120416
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WARTSILA RDI IV
WÄRTSILÄ CORPORATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in four-stroke (medium speed) and two-stroke (low speed) engines for marine and power plant applications as well as in marine propulsion systems between 2013 and 2015.

The main objectives of the project include improved efficiency, environmental performance, reliability, lifecycle costs and automation. The project is also expected to bring about positive environmental results and improved energy efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development and will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that are expected no to change their scope due to the project; thus an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would not be required by the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, full environmental details will be assessed by the Bank’s services during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTSILA RDI IV
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTSILA RDI IV
Other links
Related press
Finland: Further EIB support for marine engine and power plant research

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTSILA RDI IV
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46541233
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120416
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Finland
Italy
Switzerland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTSILA RDI IV
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74303791
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120416
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Finland
Italy
Switzerland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTSILA RDI IV
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTSILA RDI IV
Other links
Summary sheet
WARTSILA RDI IV
Data sheet
WARTSILA RDI IV
Related press
Finland: Further EIB support for marine engine and power plant research

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: Further EIB support for marine engine and power plant research
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WARTSILA RDI IV
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WARTSILA RDI IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications