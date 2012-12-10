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GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 475,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 475,000,000
Energy : € 475,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/03/2014 : € 225,000,000
9/07/2013 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION
Related press
Spain: EUR 475 million for upgrading Gas Natural Fenosa’s power grid

Summary sheet

Release date
10 December 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/07/2013
20120393
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION
GAS NATURAL SDG SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 475 million
EUR 977 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reinforcement and extension of the electricity distribution network in four Spanish regions (Castilla La mancha, Castilla y León, Galicia - all three convergence regions - and Madrid) during the period 2012-2015.

Reinforcement and extension of the electricity distribution network in four Spanish regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the project schemes relate to Medium Voltage (MV) and Low Voltage (LV) and therefore fall under Annex 2 of the EIA Directive 92/2011/EU. Such schemes are expected to have minimal or null environmental impacts.

The project includes also high voltage schemes - lines and substations - that requires an Environmental Impact Assessment following Annex 1 of the EU EIA Directive 92/2011/EU.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC/ or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 475 million for upgrading Gas Natural Fenosa’s power grid

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46927970
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120393
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86653209
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120393
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Summary sheet
GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION
Data sheet
GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION
Related press
Spain: EUR 475 million for upgrading Gas Natural Fenosa’s power grid

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 475 million for upgrading Gas Natural Fenosa’s power grid
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GAS NATURAL FENOSA ELECT DISTRIBUTION

Photogallery

Reinforcement and extension of the electricity distribution network in four Spanish regions (Castilla La mancha, Castilla y León, Galicia - all convergence regions - and Madrid) during the period 2012-2015
Gas Natural Fenosa Elect Distribution
©Fotografia Pablo Candamio
Reinforcement and extension of the electricity distribution network in four Spanish regions (Castilla La mancha, Castilla y León, Galicia - all convergence regions - and Madrid) during the period 2012-2015
Gas Natural Fenosa Elect Distribution
©Fotografia Pablo Candamio
Reinforcement and extension of the electricity distribution network in four Spanish regions (Castilla La mancha, Castilla y León, Galicia - all convergence regions - and Madrid) during the period 2012-2015
Gas Natural Fenosa Elect Distribution
©Fotografia Pablo Candamio
Reinforcement and extension of the electricity distribution network in four Spanish regions (Castilla La mancha, Castilla y León, Galicia - all convergence regions - and Madrid) during the period 2012-2015
Gas Natural Fenosa Elect Distribution
©Fotografia Pablo Candamio

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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