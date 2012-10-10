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UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 94,357,666.56
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 94,357,666.56
Transport : € 94,357,666.56
Signature date(s)
19/11/2014 : € 94,357,666.56
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
28/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/11/2014
20120386
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL
ASSOCIATED BRITISH PORTS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 68 million (GBP 55 million)
EUR 136 million (GBP 110 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Redevelopment of Alexandra Dock at Port of Hull to provide a site for an offshore wind turbine manufacturing facility with a riverside berth and storage areas for turbine components.

The project will service vessels operating in the North Sea installing offshore wind turbines, the development of which supports EU and national targets for renewable energy and thus contributes to environmental and security of energy supply objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been the subject of a full EIA, including environmental impact studies (EIS), biodiversity assessments, and public consultation. The EIS non-technical summary (NTS) has been provided to the Bank. Compliance with the SEA directive, the Water Framework Directive, climate change adaptation issues, the EIA process and status of authorisations, biodiversity assessment requirements, residual impacts of the project, as well as compensation measures and monitoring for the project will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
28/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL
Publication Date
28 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58674230
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120386
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85528743
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120386
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL
Other links
Summary sheet
UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL
Data sheet
UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications