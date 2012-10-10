UK PORTS UPGRADE - PORT OF HULL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Redevelopment of Alexandra Dock at Port of Hull to provide a site for an offshore wind turbine manufacturing facility with a riverside berth and storage areas for turbine components.
The project will service vessels operating in the North Sea installing offshore wind turbines, the development of which supports EU and national targets for renewable energy and thus contributes to environmental and security of energy supply objectives.
The project has been the subject of a full EIA, including environmental impact studies (EIS), biodiversity assessments, and public consultation. The EIS non-technical summary (NTS) has been provided to the Bank. Compliance with the SEA directive, the Water Framework Directive, climate change adaptation issues, the EIA process and status of authorisations, biodiversity assessment requirements, residual impacts of the project, as well as compensation measures and monitoring for the project will be reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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