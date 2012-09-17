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VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 250,000,000
Industry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2012 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)
Related public register
26/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)
Related press
Austria: EIB supports voestalpine’s research project

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2012
20120259
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)
VOESTALPINE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 521 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of: (i) Voestalpine’s R&D in steel products, production processes and applications and (ii) a industrial size pilot plant for continuous coil annealing and hot dip coating for high-strength and high performance electrical steel. R&D is focusing on development of new materials, coatings, processing methods and new application techniques. The electromagnetic properties of the steel to be produced in the pilot plant is expected to enhance the efficiency of electrical motors. Most of the R&D activities of the project will be carried out in the promoter’s R&D centres in Linz, Leoben, Krems and Kapfenberg in Austria.

Development of new steel grades, processes, coating methods and new joining techniques for different high-strength steel grades. The pilot plant’s objective is to produce improved electrical steel qualities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns: (a) investment in R&D that will be carried out in existing facilities and for which an EIA is not required under the Directive 2011/92/EU; (b) an industrial size pilot plant for annealing and coating which falls under Annex II (production and processing of metals) of the EIA Directive. The competent authority has not asked for an EIA, but has granted a change authorisation based on previous authorisations and information submitted. The investment will be located inside an existing industrial site.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The project may be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)
26/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB supports voestalpine’s research project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)
Publication Date
15 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64130299
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120259
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)
Publication Date
26 Jan 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67329436
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120259
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)
Related public register
26/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)
Data sheet
VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)
Related press
Austria: EIB supports voestalpine’s research project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB supports voestalpine’s research project
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)
Related public register
26/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VOESTALPINE R&D (RSFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications