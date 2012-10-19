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TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 120,000,000
Transport : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/04/2013 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE
Related press
France: EUR 120m loan to increase the safety of the Fréjus trans-European tunnel

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/04/2013
20120258
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FREJUS TUNNEL (CNA) - SAFETY

SOCIETE FRANCAISE DU TUNNEL ROUTIER DU FREJUS

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 115 million
EUR 480 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the construction of a safety tunnel and passageways connecting with the existing road tunnel along which new emergency shelters can be built. The tunnel is a cross-border structure whose concessionholders are Société Française du Tunnel Routier du Fréjus (SFTRF) and its counterpart Società Italiana per il Traforo Autostradale del Frejus (SITAF), each responsible for the section within its country's borders. A European economic interest grouping (EEIG) is responsible for ensuring the safety, operation, maintenance and conservation of the tunnel.

The project is aimed at improving road safety in accordance with the tightening of EU regulations, in particular the "Mont Blanc" Directive EC/2004/54 on minimum safety requirements for road tunnels.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comes under Annex II to Directive EIE 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. It requires an EIA conducted and approved for both the Italian and French sections. The Bank will also review the EIA process adopted to date in order to confirm that it meets the relevant EU directives.

In the course of the appraisal, the Bank will review the procurement procedures and require that they comply with the EU directives.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE
Other links
Related press
France: EUR 120m loan to increase the safety of the Fréjus trans-European tunnel

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46952866
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120258
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221646
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120258
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE
Other links
Summary sheet
FREJUS TUNNEL (CNA) - SAFETY
Data sheet
TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE
Related press
France: EUR 120m loan to increase the safety of the Fréjus trans-European tunnel

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 120m loan to increase the safety of the Fréjus trans-European tunnel
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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