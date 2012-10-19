TUNNEL DU FREJUS (CNA) - SECURITE

Summary sheet
SOCIETE FRANCAISE DU TUNNEL ROUTIER DU FREJUS
The project involves the construction of a safety tunnel and passageways connecting with the existing road tunnel along which new emergency shelters can be built. The tunnel is a cross-border structure whose concessionholders are Société Française du Tunnel Routier du Fréjus (SFTRF) and its counterpart Società Italiana per il Traforo Autostradale del Frejus (SITAF), each responsible for the section within its country's borders. A European economic interest grouping (EEIG) is responsible for ensuring the safety, operation, maintenance and conservation of the tunnel.
The project is aimed at improving road safety in accordance with the tightening of EU regulations, in particular the "Mont Blanc" Directive EC/2004/54 on minimum safety requirements for road tunnels.
The project comes under Annex II to Directive EIE 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. It requires an EIA conducted and approved for both the Italian and French sections. The Bank will also review the EIA process adopted to date in order to confirm that it meets the relevant EU directives.
In the course of the appraisal, the Bank will review the procurement procedures and require that they comply with the EU directives.
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