Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 73,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 73,000,000
Transport : € 73,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2017 : € 25,000,000
23/03/2015 : € 48,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
27 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/03/2015
20120181
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
COMUNIDAD DE MADRID
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 73 million
EUR 160 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the investment programme for the rehabilitation, renewal and upgrade of the infrastructure and rolling stock equipment of Madrid's metro network in Spain.

Primary Objectives: Sustainable Transport - Urban and Inter-urban, Transversal Indicators, Climate Action (transversal)

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Any change of underground railways which may have significant adverse effects on the environment falls under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case by case basis by the competent authority. The need for an EIA may vary between project components and will be analysed on a case by case basis, as well as any potential significant impacts on protected areas. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC/ or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
27 Aug 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54277961
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120181
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124838627
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120181
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications