MADRID URBAN TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
The project concerns the investment programme for the rehabilitation, renewal and upgrade of the infrastructure and rolling stock equipment of Madrid's metro network in Spain.
Primary Objectives: Sustainable Transport - Urban and Inter-urban, Transversal Indicators, Climate Action (transversal)
Any change of underground railways which may have significant adverse effects on the environment falls under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case by case basis by the competent authority. The need for an EIA may vary between project components and will be analysed on a case by case basis, as well as any potential significant impacts on protected areas. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC/ or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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