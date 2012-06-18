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BADIA IMPACT FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 8,000,000
Services : € 8,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/11/2013 : € 4,000,000
18/12/2012 : € 4,000,000
Other links
Related press
Jordan: EIB Vice-President Stubb and Minister Gramegna visit an online marketplace for investments

Summary sheet

Release date
18 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2012
20120138
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BADIA IMPACT FUND
Accelerator Technology Holdings
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 20 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Participation in a closed-end venture capital fund seeking to invest start-up and expansion capital in seed, early and growth stage information and communications technology (ICT) small and medium-sized enterprises located mainly in Jordan.

To nurture early stage entrepreneurship from local seed to global competitiveness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund is committed to comply with EIB's Environmental and Social standards.

n.a.

Other links
Related press
Jordan: EIB Vice-President Stubb and Minister Gramegna visit an online marketplace for investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Jordan: EIB Vice-President Stubb and Minister Gramegna visit an online marketplace for investments
Other links

Videos

Thumbnail: Supporting entrepreneurship in Jordan
Supporting entrepreneurship in Jordan
Learn more
Thumbnail: Silicon Badia empowers the next generation of tech entrepreneurs in Jordan and the Middle East
Silicon Badia empowers the next generation of tech entrepreneurs in Jordan and the Middle East
Learn more
Thumbnail: EIB backs tech and youth start-ups in Jordan
EIB backs tech and youth start-ups in Jordan
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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