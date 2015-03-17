REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION

Summary sheet
The project is part of the promoter's investment programme to extend the gas distribution networks in Spain for the period 2015-2018. The investments envisaged by the promoter include mainly the construction of new pipelines of various operating pressures to reach unserved Spanish customers who currently rely on fuel oil and propane for heating and cooking purposes. The investment schemes are located in various parts of the country.
The project will allow for the replacement of more polluting fuels by cleaner and cheaper natural gas in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Parts of the project will be located in EIB cohesion priority regions.
Some of the investment elements will require an environmental impact assessment. The screening process and results, as well as the potential impact of the project schemes on nature conservation sites, will be assessed during appraisal. The impact that can typically be expected relates to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction, and tends to be limited.
The promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with safety, environmental and biodiversity regulations will be reviewed during appraisal as will the potential impact on sites of nature conservation and/or on archaeological heritage.
Compliance with EU policy and legislation in the field of the environment will be confirmed when the appraisal has been concluded.
The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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