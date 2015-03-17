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REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 160,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 160,000,000
Energy : € 160,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2015 : € 160,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Gasoducto de Transporte Primario cas Tresorer Manacor Felanitx
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Proyecto Gasoducto de Transporte Primario son Reus-Inca-Alcúdia
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Puerto de Santa María-Chiclana
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Villanueva del Arzobispo-Castellar (Jaén)
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
Related press
Portugal: EIB and Banco Santander Totta: EUR 500 million funding for SMEs and MidCaps
Related press
Spain: EIB and Redexis Gas sign EUR 160 million loan under EFSI for the expansion of natural gas facilities

Summary sheet

Release date
17 March 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2015
20120132
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
REDEXIS GAS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 160 million
EUR 326 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the promoter's investment programme to extend the gas distribution networks in Spain for the period 2015-2018. The investments envisaged by the promoter include mainly the construction of new pipelines of various operating pressures to reach unserved Spanish customers who currently rely on fuel oil and propane for heating and cooking purposes. The investment schemes are located in various parts of the country.

The project will allow for the replacement of more polluting fuels by cleaner and cheaper natural gas in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Parts of the project will be located in EIB cohesion priority regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the investment elements will require an environmental impact assessment. The screening process and results, as well as the potential impact of the project schemes on nature conservation sites, will be assessed during appraisal. The impact that can typically be expected relates to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction, and tends to be limited.
The promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with safety, environmental and biodiversity regulations will be reviewed during appraisal as will the potential impact on sites of nature conservation and/or on archaeological heritage.
Compliance with EU policy and legislation in the field of the environment will be confirmed when the appraisal has been concluded.

The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Gasoducto de Transporte Primario cas Tresorer Manacor Felanitx
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Proyecto Gasoducto de Transporte Primario son Reus-Inca-Alcúdia
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Puerto de Santa María-Chiclana
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Villanueva del Arzobispo-Castellar (Jaén)
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB and Banco Santander Totta: EUR 500 million funding for SMEs and MidCaps
Related press
Spain: EIB and Redexis Gas sign EUR 160 million loan under EFSI for the expansion of natural gas facilities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Gasoducto de Transporte Primario cas Tresorer Manacor Felanitx
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57903476
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120132
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Proyecto Gasoducto de Transporte Primario son Reus-Inca-Alcúdia
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58095690
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120132
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
3 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60139425
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120132
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Puerto de Santa María-Chiclana
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66463317
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120132
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Villanueva del Arzobispo-Castellar (Jaén)
Publication Date
8 Jun 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66867923
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120132
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
119274957
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120132
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Gasoducto de Transporte Primario cas Tresorer Manacor Felanitx
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Proyecto Gasoducto de Transporte Primario son Reus-Inca-Alcúdia
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Puerto de Santa María-Chiclana
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Villanueva del Arzobispo-Castellar (Jaén)
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Summary sheet
REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
Data sheet
REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
Related press
Portugal: EIB and Banco Santander Totta: EUR 500 million funding for SMEs and MidCaps
Related press
Spain: EIB and Redexis Gas sign EUR 160 million loan under EFSI for the expansion of natural gas facilities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EIB and Banco Santander Totta: EUR 500 million funding for SMEs and MidCaps
Related press
Spain: EIB and Redexis Gas sign EUR 160 million loan under EFSI for the expansion of natural gas facilities
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Gasoducto de Transporte Primario cas Tresorer Manacor Felanitx
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Proyecto Gasoducto de Transporte Primario son Reus-Inca-Alcúdia
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Puerto de Santa María-Chiclana
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION - Villanueva del Arzobispo-Castellar (Jaén)
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REDEXIS GAS TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION

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