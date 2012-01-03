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ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE-T

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 80,000,000
Transport : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/03/2014 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE-T
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE - Contournement de Couvin et liaison Couvin - Brûly (N5)
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE - Liaison Couvin-Bruily Étude d'iincidences sur l'environnement
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE-T

Summary sheet

Release date
21 August 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/03/2014
20120103
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE
SOCIETE REGIONALE WALLONNE DE FINANCEMENT COMPLEMENTAIRE DES INFRASTRUCTURES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 millions
EUR 178 millions
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Aménagement autoroutier sur le corridor de la route E 420 entre Frasnes et Brûly.

Le projet permettra de constituer un axe Nord-Sud de haut niveau de service, alternatif aux autoroutes A2-A1-A6-A26 Bruxelles/Paris/Beaune et A4-A31 Bruxelles/Luxembourg/Beaune, ainsi qu’une nouvelle liaison entre l’Île-de-France et la Belgique. Il est situé sur le Réseau Transeuropéen de Transports (RTE-T) et est donc éligible au titre de l’article 309 (c) du Traité de la CE.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

L’applicabilité de la Directive 2001/42/CE sur l’évaluation environnementale stratégique (Strategic Environmental Assessment, SEA) sera vérifiée à l’instruction.
Le projet entre dans le champ d’application de l’Annexe I de la Directive EIE 2011/92/EC. Des études complètes ont été réalisées, y compris consultations publiques. Le tracé du contournement de Couvin est situé à proximité ou en contact de plusieurs zones Natura 2000. La conformité du projet avec les Directives EIE 2011/92/EC, Habitats (92/43/EEC) et Oiseaux (2009/147/EC) sera vérifiée lors de l’instruction.

La Banque exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet aient été / soient publiés dans le Journal Officiel de l’UE et attribués conformément à la législation européenne applicable (Dir. 2004/17/CE ou 2004/18/CE et Dir. 2007/66/CE).

Related documents
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE-T
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE - Contournement de Couvin et liaison Couvin - Brûly (N5)
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE - Liaison Couvin-Bruily Étude d'iincidences sur l'environnement
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE-T

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE-T
Publication Date
12 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49180777
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120103
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE - Contournement de Couvin et liaison Couvin - Brûly (N5)
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221750
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120103
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE - Liaison Couvin-Bruily Étude d'iincidences sur l'environnement
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218879
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120103
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE-T
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163237874
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120103
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE-T
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE - Contournement de Couvin et liaison Couvin - Brûly (N5)
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE - Liaison Couvin-Bruily Étude d'iincidences sur l'environnement
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE-T
Other links
Summary sheet
ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE
Data sheet
ROUTE E420 FRASNES-BRULY RTE-T

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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