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ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 380,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 380,000,000
Energy : € 380,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/03/2014 : € 150,000,000
8/09/2014 : € 230,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Condensate Pipeline Construction Project
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Nawara Concession Development Project (PK52-PK370)
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Gas Treatment Plant of Gabès
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Central Processing Facility
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Gas Pipeline Construction Project (KP0 - KP52)
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS
Related press
Tunisia: EUR 150m (TND 325m) loan for ETAP for development of energy infrastructure and supply
Related press
Tunisia: More than EUR 1bn in new finance from EIB for investment in Tunisia since January 2011

Summary sheet

Release date
26 August 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/03/2014
20120053
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS
l'Entreprise Tunisienne d'Activités Pétrolières ETAP. L'ETAP est une entreprise publique dont le capital est entièrement détenu par l'État tunisien. L'ETAP a pour objet principal la production, l'exploitation et la commercialisation des hydrocarbures. En outre, l'ETAP assure l'approvisionnement du marché local en pétrole et en gaz et revêt, en conséquence, une importance stratégique pour l'économie nationale. OMV dont le siège est basé à Vienne, s'occupe de la production de gaz et de pétrole. Leurs trois métiers de base sont, l'exploration et la production, le raffinage pétrolier, gaz et production d'électricité. Leurs opérations sont principalement des gisements établis en Roumanie, en Autriche, ainsi qu'un certain nombre d'actifs en Afrique du Nord, Moyen-Orient, la mer Noire et la mer Caspienne et offshore. Les actions de OMV AG sont cotées à la bourse de Vienne où se trouve le siège social.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 380 million
EUR 1009 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Projet stratégique s'inscrivant dans le cadre du développement du potentiel gazier du sud tunisien

Le projet est stratégique pour la Tunisie car il s'inscrit dans le cadre du développement du potentiel gazier du Sud de la Tunisie. Ce projet est essentiel pour le développement économique en permettant de répondre aux besoins croissants de demande en gaz de l'économie et des foyers tunisiens à moyen et long termes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Cinq études d'impacts environnementales et sociales et les approbations correspondantes ont été requises pour ce projet. Les études ont été finalisées et approuvées. La fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux fournit de plus amples renseignements.

La banque demandera à ce que le projet soit réalisé conformément aux dispositions applicables de son guide de passation des marchés.

Comments

Cette opération est couverte par la Garantie UE pour les prêts BEI en dehors de l'UE.

Related documents
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Condensate Pipeline Construction Project
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Nawara Concession Development Project (PK52-PK370)
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Gas Treatment Plant of Gabès
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Central Processing Facility
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Gas Pipeline Construction Project (KP0 - KP52)
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS
Other links
Related press
Tunisia: EUR 150m (TND 325m) loan for ETAP for development of energy infrastructure and supply
Related press
Tunisia: More than EUR 1bn in new finance from EIB for investment in Tunisia since January 2011

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS
Publication Date
10 Dec 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49387332
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120053
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Condensate Pipeline Construction Project
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54267108
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120053
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Nawara Concession Development Project (PK52-PK370)
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54267106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120053
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Gas Treatment Plant of Gabès
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54267104
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120053
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Central Processing Facility
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54267112
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120053
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Gas Pipeline Construction Project (KP0 - KP52)
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54267110
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120053
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157466649
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120053
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Condensate Pipeline Construction Project
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Nawara Concession Development Project (PK52-PK370)
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Gas Treatment Plant of Gabès
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Central Processing Facility
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Gas Pipeline Construction Project (KP0 - KP52)
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS
Other links
Summary sheet
ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS
Data sheet
ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS
Related press
Tunisia: EUR 150m (TND 325m) loan for ETAP for development of energy infrastructure and supply
Related press
Tunisia: More than EUR 1bn in new finance from EIB for investment in Tunisia since January 2011

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Tunisia: EUR 150m (TND 325m) loan for ETAP for development of energy infrastructure and supply
Related press
Tunisia: More than EUR 1bn in new finance from EIB for investment in Tunisia since January 2011
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Condensate Pipeline Construction Project
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Nawara Concession Development Project (PK52-PK370)
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Gas Treatment Plant of Gabès
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Central Processing Facility
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS - Gas Pipeline Construction Project (KP0 - KP52)
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETAP SOUTH TUNISIAN GAS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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