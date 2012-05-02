AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN

Summary sheet
The project concerns the widening of a 65km section of the A7 motorway between Hamburg and Neumünster to six / eight lanes. The 30-year concession will also include the operation and maintenance of most of the widened motorway section and will be remunerated on an availability basis.
The motorway A7, part of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T), is the longest motorway in Germany and one of most important North-South links between Scandinavia and central Europe. The project helps adapt the motorway to increasing traffic and maintain it as an efficient and attractive transport link.
The project consists in the upgrading on an existing 2x2-lane motorway therefore it falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC amended (codified by Directive 2011/92/EU of 13 December 2011), and hence the competent authority decides on the requirement for a full EIA. Compliance with the EIA Directive, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) and NATURA 2000 will be verified in detail during appraisal. The project was included in national strategic planning before the application of SEA Directive.
The tender process was launched in December 2011 with prior publication of the contract notice (2011/S 241-391050) under the heading “negotiated procedure”. The concession will include design, construction, financing, maintenance and operation.
Procurement procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.
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