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AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 156,538,400
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 156,538,400
Transport : € 156,538,400
Signature date(s)
26/08/2014 : € 70,711,000
26/08/2014 : € 85,827,400
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 5: AS Kaltenkirchen - AS Quickborn - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 3: AS Großenaspe bis AS Bad Bramstedt - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - A 7, 6-/8-streifige Erweiterung von der AS HH-Othmarschen bis zur Landesgrenze HH/SH - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 2: AS Neumünster Nord bis zur AS Großenaspe, - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Erweiterung von AS HH-Volkspark(einschl.) bis zum AD HH-Nordwest - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 4: AS Bad Bramstedt bis AS Kaltenkirchen - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 1: AD Bordesholm bis zur AS Neumünster Nord - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 6: AS Quickborn bis Landesgrenze SH/HH - DE
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN
Related press
Germany: A7 extension: first financing operation in Germany with EU project bonds

Summary sheet

Release date
2 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/08/2014
20120052
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN
BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 657 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the widening of a 65km section of the A7 motorway between Hamburg and Neumünster to six / eight lanes. The 30-year concession will also include the operation and maintenance of most of the widened motorway section and will be remunerated on an availability basis.

The motorway A7, part of the trans-European transport network (TEN-T), is the longest motorway in Germany and one of most important North-South links between Scandinavia and central Europe. The project helps adapt the motorway to increasing traffic and maintain it as an efficient and attractive transport link.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists in the upgrading on an existing 2x2-lane motorway therefore it falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC amended (codified by Directive 2011/92/EU of 13 December 2011), and hence the competent authority decides on the requirement for a full EIA. Compliance with the EIA Directive, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) and NATURA 2000 will be verified in detail during appraisal. The project was included in national strategic planning before the application of SEA Directive.

The tender process was launched in December 2011 with prior publication of the contract notice (2011/S 241-391050) under the heading “negotiated procedure”. The concession will include design, construction, financing, maintenance and operation.
Procurement procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.

Related documents
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 5: AS Kaltenkirchen - AS Quickborn - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 3: AS Großenaspe bis AS Bad Bramstedt - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - A 7, 6-/8-streifige Erweiterung von der AS HH-Othmarschen bis zur Landesgrenze HH/SH - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 2: AS Neumünster Nord bis zur AS Großenaspe, - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Erweiterung von AS HH-Volkspark(einschl.) bis zum AD HH-Nordwest - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 4: AS Bad Bramstedt bis AS Kaltenkirchen - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 1: AD Bordesholm bis zur AS Neumünster Nord - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 6: AS Quickborn bis Landesgrenze SH/HH - DE
Related press
Germany: A7 extension: first financing operation in Germany with EU project bonds

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66453147
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120052
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136090152
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120052
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN
Other links
Summary sheet
AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN
Data sheet
AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 5: AS Kaltenkirchen - AS Quickborn - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 3: AS Großenaspe bis AS Bad Bramstedt - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - A 7, 6-/8-streifige Erweiterung von der AS HH-Othmarschen bis zur Landesgrenze HH/SH - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 2: AS Neumünster Nord bis zur AS Großenaspe, - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Erweiterung von AS HH-Volkspark(einschl.) bis zum AD HH-Nordwest - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 4: AS Bad Bramstedt bis AS Kaltenkirchen - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 1: AD Bordesholm bis zur AS Neumünster Nord - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 6: AS Quickborn bis Landesgrenze SH/HH - DE
Related press
Germany: A7 extension: first financing operation in Germany with EU project bonds

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: A7 extension: first financing operation in Germany with EU project bonds
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 5: AS Kaltenkirchen - AS Quickborn - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 3: AS Großenaspe bis AS Bad Bramstedt - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - A 7, 6-/8-streifige Erweiterung von der AS HH-Othmarschen bis zur Landesgrenze HH/SH - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 2: AS Neumünster Nord bis zur AS Großenaspe, - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Erweiterung von AS HH-Volkspark(einschl.) bis zum AD HH-Nordwest - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 4: AS Bad Bramstedt bis AS Kaltenkirchen - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 1: AD Bordesholm bis zur AS Neumünster Nord - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Abschnitt 6: AS Quickborn bis Landesgrenze SH/HH - DE
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOBAHN A-7 PPP TEN

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications