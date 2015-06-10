Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 80,000,000
Solid waste : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/06/2017 : € 37,285,163
7/06/2017 : € 42,714,837
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT
Related press
Spain: EIB signs EUR 80m InnovFin loan with Urbaser to finance its research and fleet renewal investments

Summary sheet

Release date
10 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/06/2017
20120018
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT
URBASER SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 186 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of research, development and innovation in greenhouse-gas-reducing technologies for waste treatment, as well as investments in collection equipment.

The project aims to improve the operation and functioning of waste treatment, by developing and optimizing waste-treatment processing technology, in order to achieve greater efficiency and recovery of as many by-products as possible. The procurement of more efficient, quieter and less polluting waste collection vehicles will also increase productivity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The research, development and innovation (RDI) activities will be performed within existing facilities. It is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EC. Nevertheless, the environmental objectives of the RDI programme and, if needed, the CO2 footprint, as well as the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 2009/147/EC Directives) will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB signs EUR 80m InnovFin loan with Urbaser to finance its research and fleet renewal investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT
Publication Date
4 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61173380
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120018
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123331878
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120018
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT
Data sheet
URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT
Related press
Spain: EIB signs EUR 80m InnovFin loan with Urbaser to finance its research and fleet renewal investments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB signs EUR 80m InnovFin loan with Urbaser to finance its research and fleet renewal investments
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - URBASER WASTE MANAGEMENT RDI AND INVESTMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications