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INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/07/2012 : € 100,000,000
25/03/2013 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III
Related press
Italy: EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo lend EUR 670 million for SMEs, mid-caps, enterprise networks, renewable energy, social activities and “Industria 2015” projects

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/07/2012
20110644
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III
Mediocredito Italiano S.p.A., Leasint S.p.A. and Centroleasing S.p.A., part of the Intesa Sanpaolo group.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support small to medium scale investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors in Italy.

The objective of the project is to support investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency that would contribute to the EU energy and climate action objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed would be expected to have limited environmental impacts with no significant negative residual effects. Due to their technical characteristics, the subprojects to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the financial intermediary during appraisal, including promoters with sub-schemes’ are, where applicable, in compliance with the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and its transposition into national legislation.

Related documents
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related press
Italy: EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo lend EUR 670 million for SMEs, mid-caps, enterprise networks, renewable energy, social activities and “Industria 2015” projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54903340
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110644
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78729504
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110644
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III
Other links
Summary sheet
INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III
Data sheet
INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related press
Italy: EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo lend EUR 670 million for SMEs, mid-caps, enterprise networks, renewable energy, social activities and “Industria 2015” projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo lend EUR 670 million for SMEs, mid-caps, enterprise networks, renewable energy, social activities and “Industria 2015” projects
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications