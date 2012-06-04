INTESA SANPAOLO EN RINNOVABILE FL III

Summary sheet
Framework loan to support small to medium scale investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors in Italy.
The objective of the project is to support investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency that would contribute to the EU energy and climate action objectives.
This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed would be expected to have limited environmental impacts with no significant negative residual effects. Due to their technical characteristics, the subprojects to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the financial intermediary during appraisal, including promoters with sub-schemes’ are, where applicable, in compliance with the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and its transposition into national legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.