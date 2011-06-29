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RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/04/2014 : € 200,000,000
20/03/2013 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Biançon - Bocca - FR
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Merlatière - Recouvrance - FR
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Lonny - Vesle - FR
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Poste du Plessis et Mauges-Plessis - FR
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Charleville - Mézières et Reims - FR
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Boutre - Trans - FR
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Briançon - Fréjus - FR
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Cotentin - Maine - FR
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Pratclaux - Sanssac - Trevas - Rivière - FR
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related press
France: EIB signs EUR 200m loan contract with RTE to improve reliability of electricity supply in Rhône Valley
Related press
France: New key stage of the safety net for the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region: cable-laying begins
Related press
France: EUR 500 million finance agreement to upgrade France’s power grid

Summary sheet

Release date
30 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/03/2013
20110629
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE
RTE RESEAU DE TRANSPORT D'ELECTRICITE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1219 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-component investment programme covering the period 2012-2016 aimed at reinforcing the French electricity transmission system.

Multi-component investment programme covering the period 2012-2016 aimed at reinforcing the French electricity transmission system.
Overall the sub-projects include the erection of approx. 450 km of overhead lines, the installation of approx. 200 km of underground power cables and the related substation facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By their technical characteristics some projects of the programme fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for these projects relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields noise nuisance, and birds’ collision and mortality. Environmental impact studies have been carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Biançon - Bocca - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Merlatière - Recouvrance - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Lonny - Vesle - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Poste du Plessis et Mauges-Plessis - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Charleville - Mézières et Reims - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Boutre - Trans - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Briançon - Fréjus - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Cotentin - Maine - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Pratclaux - Sanssac - Trevas - Rivière - FR
Related press
France: EIB signs EUR 200m loan contract with RTE to improve reliability of electricity supply in Rhône Valley
Related press
France: New key stage of the safety net for the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region: cable-laying begins
Related press
France: EUR 500 million finance agreement to upgrade France’s power grid

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE
Publication Date
11 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66391774
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110629
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123415242
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110629
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE
Data sheet
RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Biançon - Bocca - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Merlatière - Recouvrance - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Lonny - Vesle - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Poste du Plessis et Mauges-Plessis - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Charleville - Mézières et Reims - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Boutre - Trans - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Briançon - Fréjus - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Cotentin - Maine - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Pratclaux - Sanssac - Trevas - Rivière - FR
Related press
France: EIB signs EUR 200m loan contract with RTE to improve reliability of electricity supply in Rhône Valley
Related press
France: New key stage of the safety net for the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region: cable-laying begins
Related press
France: EUR 500 million finance agreement to upgrade France’s power grid

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB signs EUR 200m loan contract with RTE to improve reliability of electricity supply in Rhône Valley
Related press
France: New key stage of the safety net for the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region: cable-laying begins
Related press
France: EUR 500 million finance agreement to upgrade France’s power grid
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Biançon - Bocca - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Merlatière - Recouvrance - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Lonny - Vesle - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Poste du Plessis et Mauges-Plessis - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Charleville - Mézières et Reims - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Boutre - Trans - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Briançon - Fréjus - FR
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Cotentin - Maine - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Pratclaux - Sanssac - Trevas - Rivière - FR
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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