RTE - TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE

Summary sheet
Multi-component investment programme covering the period 2012-2016 aimed at reinforcing the French electricity transmission system.
Multi-component investment programme covering the period 2012-2016 aimed at reinforcing the French electricity transmission system.
Overall the sub-projects include the erection of approx. 450 km of overhead lines, the installation of approx. 200 km of underground power cables and the related substation facilities.
By their technical characteristics some projects of the programme fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for these projects relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields noise nuisance, and birds’ collision and mortality. Environmental impact studies have been carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.