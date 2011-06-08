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STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 790,809,481.35
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 790,809,481.35
Transport : € 790,809,481.35
Signature date(s)
18/06/2014 : € 385,364,940.45
15/02/2013 : € 405,444,540.9
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Norsborgsdepån, Botkyrka kommun - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - NACKA TINGSRÄTT - SV
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports development of Stockholm metro with SEK 3.5 billion loan

Summary sheet

Release date
29 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/02/2013
20110608
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO
STORSTOCKHOLMS LOKALTRAFIK AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 5800 million (EUR 634 million)
SEK 11655 million (EUR 1274 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Replacement of the existing signalling system of the metro's Red Line with communications-based train control, associated upgrading of existing rolling stock and acquisition of new vehicles, construction of a new underground depot in Norsborg, and upgrading of the existing Nyboda depot in order to service the new and upgraded rolling stock.

The project will increase the public transport service by increasing the capacity of Stockholm’s underground. The project shall contribute to maintaining public transport competitiveness and attractiveness, thus preventing a modal shift towards private transport.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of the new depot falls under Annex II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the competent authority. The replacement of the signaling system and the upgrading of the existing depots also fall outside the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance of project components, in particular of the new depot, with EU Directives on the environment, including the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, will be analysed during appraisal. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined during appraisal.

The promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EEC, 2004/17/EEC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Norsborgsdepån, Botkyrka kommun - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - NACKA TINGSRÄTT - SV
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports development of Stockholm metro with SEK 3.5 billion loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO
Publication Date
29 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54886622
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110608
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256987295
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110608
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO
Other links
Summary sheet
STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO
Data sheet
STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Norsborgsdepån, Botkyrka kommun - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - NACKA TINGSRÄTT - SV
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports development of Stockholm metro with SEK 3.5 billion loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports development of Stockholm metro with SEK 3.5 billion loan
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Norsborgsdepån, Botkyrka kommun - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - NACKA TINGSRÄTT - SV
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications