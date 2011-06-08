STOCKHOLM RED LINE METRO

Summary sheet
Replacement of the existing signalling system of the metro's Red Line with communications-based train control, associated upgrading of existing rolling stock and acquisition of new vehicles, construction of a new underground depot in Norsborg, and upgrading of the existing Nyboda depot in order to service the new and upgraded rolling stock.
The project will increase the public transport service by increasing the capacity of Stockholm’s underground. The project shall contribute to maintaining public transport competitiveness and attractiveness, thus preventing a modal shift towards private transport.
The construction of the new depot falls under Annex II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the competent authority. The replacement of the signaling system and the upgrading of the existing depots also fall outside the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance of project components, in particular of the new depot, with EU Directives on the environment, including the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, will be analysed during appraisal. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined during appraisal.
The promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EEC, 2004/17/EEC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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