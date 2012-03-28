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REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 10,000,000
Energy : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/02/2013 : € 5,000,000
21/12/2012 : € 5,000,000
21/12/2012 : € 45,000,000
15/02/2013 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - Biomass cogeneration plant
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - PV plant Lagune de Toret
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - Médoc Energies biogas production
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - PV plant in Bouluc de Fabre

Summary sheet

Release date
28 March 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2012
20110484
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION
REGION AQUITAINE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises two components, both of which are being promoted by the Region Aquitaine under its Climate Action policy: (i) a EUR 200m loan to Region Aquitaine for the purposes of supporting its energy efficiency programme in regional buildings (consisting predominantly of schools) and (ii) a EUR 150m intermediated loan to Final Beneficiaries to finance regional renewable energy schemes (biomass, geothermal, solar, wind, etc.)

The project supports energy efficiency in regional buildings and promotes regional renewable energy schemes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change and reduce energy consumption. Due to their technical characteristics, some of the schemes to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of financial intermediaries to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The Bank will review the systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION
09/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - Biomass cogeneration plant
09/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - PV plant Lagune de Toret
09/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - Médoc Energies biogas production
09/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - PV plant in Bouluc de Fabre

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66013974
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110484
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - Biomass cogeneration plant
Publication Date
9 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67620902
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110484
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - PV plant Lagune de Toret
Publication Date
9 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67308496
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110484
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - Médoc Energies biogas production
Publication Date
9 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67308497
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110484
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - PV plant in Bouluc de Fabre
Publication Date
9 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67309702
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110484
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - Biomass cogeneration plant
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - PV plant Lagune de Toret
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - Médoc Energies biogas production
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION - PV plant in Bouluc de Fabre
Other links
Summary sheet
REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION
Data sheet
REGION AQUITAINE CLIMATE ACTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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