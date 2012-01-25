Valletta City Gate Project

Construction in the Maltese capital, Valletta (a UNESCO world heritage site), of a new city gate, a new Parliament building and a piazza and performing space at the site of the former Royal Opera House destroyed during World War II.

The construction of the new Parliament and the improvement and upgrading of urban infrastructure are both a condition for the city’s continuing sustainable social and economic development, upgrading of the urban environment and developing of the existing attractions such as urban landscape and cultural heritage buildings.

The project would thus contribute to the city’s regeneration and long-term economic growth, in the country that has a strong dependence on tourism.