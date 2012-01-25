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VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malta : € 40,000,000
Urban development : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/06/2012 : € 15,000,000
25/06/2012 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Related press
Malta: EUR 40 million loan for Parliament building and the Open Air Theatre

Summary sheet

Release date
25 January 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/06/2012
20110455
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Valletta City Gate Project

Government of Malta, through the Ministry of Finance, the Economy and Investment and the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Communications. Project management is the responsibility of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation (GHRC), a fully State-owned company.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 40 million
Up to EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction in the Maltese capital, Valletta (a UNESCO world heritage site), of a new city gate, a new Parliament building and a piazza and performing space at the site of the former Royal Opera House destroyed during World War II.

The construction of the new Parliament and the improvement and upgrading of urban infrastructure are both a condition for the city’s continuing sustainable social and economic development, upgrading of the urban environment and developing of the existing attractions such as urban landscape and cultural heritage buildings.

The project would thus contribute to the city’s regeneration and long-term economic growth, in the country that has a strong dependence on tourism.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of a public building falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/CE, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC (urban development project), according to which the competent authority decides on the full EIA on a case by case basis.

Environmental issues will be discussed and examined at appraisal stage, together with the verification of the correct application of EU relevant Directives, explicitly those on environment (the EIA Directive and its subsequent revisions as cited above, the SEA Directive, as well as the EU Habitats Directive and Birds Directive), and the Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all construction and services contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation with parallel publication of tender and contract notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Procedures will be assessed during appraisal.

Related documents
21/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Malta: EUR 40 million loan for Parliament building and the Open Air Theatre

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Publication Date
21 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67171802
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110455
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Malta
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66005236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110455
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Malta
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
Valletta City Gate Project
Data sheet
VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Related press
Malta: EUR 40 million loan for Parliament building and the Open Air Theatre

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Malta: EUR 40 million loan for Parliament building and the Open Air Theatre
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALLETTA CITY GATE PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications