Eastern Poland Roads TEN-T (A4 & S17)

Summary sheet
Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK), wholly-owned by the Republic of Poland through the Polish Ministry of Finance
The A4 road project consists of the construction of approx. 88km of dual carriage motorway between Rzeszow and Korczowa and approx. 67 km of the S17 dual carriage expressway between Kurow, Lublin and Piaski in southern Poland.
The Motorway will play a key role in domestic and international transport being a continuation of the German Motorway A4 from the Dresden direction on the Polish-German border through Wroclaw, Krakow, Tarnow, Rzeszow to the Polish-Ukranian border crossing in Korczowa.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC, hence an EIA procedure is mandatory. A Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) has been done for this project as part of the National Road Construction Programme for the years 2011 – 2015. The project either crosses or is in the vicinity of a number of Natura 2000 sites, so the provisions of the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and possibly the Birds Directives (2009/147/EEC) apply. Compliance with the relevant Directives will be checked during appraisal.
The construction works and associated supervision are to be procured through restricted tender after international publication. Most of the notices for construction works and supervision services have been published in the Official Journal of the EU and works are scheduled to have started on most of the sections. During appraisal the Bank shall review the procedures.
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