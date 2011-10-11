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EASTERN POLAND ROADS TEN-T (A4 & S17)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 600,000,000
Transport : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2011 : € 600,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rzeszów - Jarosław (Annex) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Jarosław - Radymno (Section 2) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rzeszów - Jarosław - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rzeszów - Korczowa (Section 2) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rzeszów - Korczowa (Section 1) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - JAROSŁAW - RADYMNO - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - S17 Section - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB supports transport and energy infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2011
20110362
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Eastern Poland Roads TEN-T (A4 & S17)

Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK), wholly-owned by the Republic of Poland through the Polish Ministry of Finance

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1 000 million
EUR 2 000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The A4 road project consists of the construction of approx. 88km of dual carriage motorway between Rzeszow and Korczowa and approx. 67 km of the S17 dual carriage expressway between Kurow, Lublin and Piaski in southern Poland.

The Motorway will play a key role in domestic and international transport being a continuation of the German Motorway A4 from the Dresden direction on the Polish-German border through Wroclaw, Krakow, Tarnow, Rzeszow to the Polish-Ukranian border crossing in Korczowa.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC, hence an EIA procedure is mandatory. A Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) has been done for this project as part of the National Road Construction Programme for the years 2011 – 2015. The project either crosses or is in the vicinity of a number of Natura 2000 sites, so the provisions of the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and possibly the Birds Directives (2009/147/EEC) apply. Compliance with the relevant Directives will be checked during appraisal.

The construction works and associated supervision are to be procured through restricted tender after international publication. Most of the notices for construction works and supervision services have been published in the Official Journal of the EU and works are scheduled to have started on most of the sections. During appraisal the Bank shall review the procedures.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rzeszów - Jarosław (Annex) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Jarosław - Radymno (Section 2) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rzeszów - Jarosław - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rzeszów - Korczowa (Section 2) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rzeszów - Korczowa (Section 1) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - JAROSŁAW - RADYMNO - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - S17 Section - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB supports transport and energy infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports transport and energy infrastructure
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rzeszów - Jarosław (Annex) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Jarosław - Radymno (Section 2) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rzeszów - Jarosław - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rzeszów - Korczowa (Section 2) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Rzeszów - Korczowa (Section 1) - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - JAROSŁAW - RADYMNO - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - S17 Section - PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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