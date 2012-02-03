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TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 5,600,000
Finland : € 64,400,000
Services : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/03/2012 : € 5,600,000
16/03/2012 : € 64,400,000
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS II
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS II

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/03/2012
20110360
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Technopolis Premises for high-tech activities

Technopolis

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 190 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at expanding the promoter’s network of premises in Nordic-Baltic region. These premises aim at bridging organisations and industry, in order to stimulate and manage productive co-operation for economic benefits.

The project concerns the design and the construction of premises for companies and institutes in existing and new premises in the Nordic-Baltic region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the construction of new buildings, thus falling under Annex II of the directive 97/11 as amended by 2003/35 on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). For each subproject, the determination made by the competent authorities for requesting (or not) an EIA on the basis of Annex III of the Directive and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ and Birds’ Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.

Procurement procedures will be verified during appraisal.

Related documents
16/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS II
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS II
Publication Date
16 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64130395
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110360
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS II
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72271027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110360
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS II
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS II
Other links
Summary sheet
Technopolis Premises for high-tech activities
Data sheet
TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications