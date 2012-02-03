TECHNOPOLIS SCIENCE PARKS II

Summary sheet
Technopolis
The project aims at expanding the promoter’s network of premises in Nordic-Baltic region. These premises aim at bridging organisations and industry, in order to stimulate and manage productive co-operation for economic benefits.
The project concerns the design and the construction of premises for companies and institutes in existing and new premises in the Nordic-Baltic region.
The project concerns the construction of new buildings, thus falling under Annex II of the directive 97/11 as amended by 2003/35 on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). For each subproject, the determination made by the competent authorities for requesting (or not) an EIA on the basis of Annex III of the Directive and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ and Birds’ Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.
Procurement procedures will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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