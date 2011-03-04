Bilbao Urban Infrastructure

Summary sheet
Diputacion Foral de Bizkaia
The project consists of a complete remodelling of the southern access to Bilbao from the A8 motorway in the San Mamés area of the city.
The project will allow the demolition of the current access viaduct and the creation and development of new urban public spaces. The project is part of a larger plan for the urban regeneration of the San Mamés area/neighbourhood.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/CEE, as subsequently amended, under which the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is decided by the national authorities. In this case, an EIA was required for the project.
The Promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations, in particular EU procurement Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC). Tenders have been/shall be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for schemes above thresholds.
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