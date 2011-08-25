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OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 583,966,694.9
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 583,966,694.9
Energy : € 583,966,694.9
Signature date(s)
12/02/2015 : € 28,062,021.37
12/02/2015 : € 43,010,073.42
20/08/2015 : € 53,554,707.2
4/11/2014 : € 215,054,580.33
10/09/2013 : € 244,285,312.58
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 Addendum
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - London Array
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - Lincs Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - West of Duddon Sands
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - LID6 Environmental Statement - Lincs Wind Farm Limited
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB agrees GBP 168 million backing for Lincs offshore transmission connection

Summary sheet

Release date
25 August 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/09/2013
20110265
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2
Ofgem - Office of Gas and Electricity Markets
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 466 million (EUR 545 million)
GBP 1500 million (EUR 1753 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the transmission assets associated with the qualifying offshore wind farms for the second transitional tender round of the UK OFTO regulatory regime. Offshore Transmission Licences will be granted by Ofgem through a competitive tender process, with the successful bidder(s) becoming the Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO). The result will be that the generating assets (offshore wind farms) will be owned and operated by the generator, whilst the Offshore Transmission System, which connects the offshore wind farms to the onshore transmission system, will be owned, operated and managed by the OFTO Licensee.

The regulated entities (OFTOs) will operate and maintain offshore transmission assets essential to the export of electricity from offshore wind farms, the development of which supports EU and national targets for renewable energy and thus contributes to environmental and security of energy supply objectives. The financing of this project would contribute to the EIB's lending priority policy on renewable energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Wind farms (including associated infrastructure; undersea cables/substations) fall by virtue of their technical characteristics under Annex II of EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended). According to national regulations an offshore wind farm, and its associated transmission infrastructure, is subject to a full mandatory EIA including public consultation. Further details of the environmental due diligence procedures applied to the project will be assessed during appraisal to verify compliance with the Bank's environmental policy.

The regulatory authority Ofgem is running a competitive tender process to identify preferred bidders, with the successful bidder becoming the OFTO. In this regard, and in accordance with its tender regulations, Ofgem issued a notice of its intention to commence a tender exercise in respect of the transitional tender round 2 projects on its website on 17 November 2010. In addition a voluntary notice was published in the Official Journal of the European Union (ref: 2010/S 224-342969). The procurement process will be reviewed in detail during appraisal.

Comments

The financing of this project has been approved to include a project bond credit enhancement option.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 Addendum
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - London Array
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - Lincs Offshore Wind Farm
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - West of Duddon Sands
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - LID6 Environmental Statement - Lincs Wind Farm Limited
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB agrees GBP 168 million backing for Lincs offshore transmission connection

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
42368040
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110265
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 Addendum
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47950880
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110265
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - London Array
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218757
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110265
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - Lincs Offshore Wind Farm
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219469
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110265
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - West of Duddon Sands
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221237
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110265
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - LID6 Environmental Statement - Lincs Wind Farm Limited
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221928
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110265
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220374
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110265
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 Addendum
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - London Array
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - Lincs Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - West of Duddon Sands
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - LID6 Environmental Statement - Lincs Wind Farm Limited
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm
Other links
Summary sheet
OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2
Data sheet
OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB agrees GBP 168 million backing for Lincs offshore transmission connection

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB agrees GBP 168 million backing for Lincs offshore transmission connection
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 Addendum
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - London Array
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - Lincs Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - West of Duddon Sands
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - LID6 Environmental Statement - Lincs Wind Farm Limited
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION NETWORK ROUND 2 - Gwynt y Môr Offshore Wind Farm

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications