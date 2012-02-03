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SWANSEA UNIVERSITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,447,972.33
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 75,447,972.33
Services : € 31,688,148.38
Education : € 43,759,823.95
Signature date(s)
20/09/2012 : € 31,688,148.38
20/09/2012 : € 43,759,823.95
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY
Related press
United Kingdom: £60 million European funding boost for Swansea University

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/09/2012
20110262
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Swansea University

Swansea University

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 60 million
GBP 130 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Capital investment programme dedicated to the development of a Science and Innovation Campus to drive regional regeneration in Wales through R&D in collaboration with commercial entities.

The purpose of the project is to develop the physical facilities of Swansea University by constructing a Science and Innovation Campus to drive regional regeneration in the area of knowledge economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment. An EIA is, therefore, not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 85/337, amended by 97/11 and by 2003/35/EC. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project.

The promoter is required to respect national and European procurement legislation. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered, or will be tendered, in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement issues will be studied during appraisal.

Comments

The loan will be provided under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
United Kingdom: £60 million European funding boost for Swansea University

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY
Publication Date
10 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65178647
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110262
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64487865
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110262
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY
Other links
Summary sheet
Swansea University
Data sheet
SWANSEA UNIVERSITY
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
United Kingdom: £60 million European funding boost for Swansea University

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: £60 million European funding boost for Swansea University
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
10/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications