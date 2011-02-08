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REGION CENTRE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/02/2013 : € 75,000,000
5/12/2012 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Dalkia Biomasse Orleans - FR
Related public register
27/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEAUCE WIND ENERGY AFFECTN SOUS REGION CENTRE ER
Related public register
24/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEAUCE WIND ENERGY ALLOCATION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION CENTRE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES

Summary sheet

Release date
6 March 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2012
20110208
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Région Centre Energies Renouvelables

Région Centre

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Framework Loan will support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in the Region Centre in France. The renewable energy projects will include mainly wind power plants, but also PV, geothermal, biogas and biomass up to 8 MWel. Energy efficiency projects to be supported with the loan will be restricted to private buildings. The loan will be intermediated through local banks. The Region will choose several FIs through a tendering procedure. The Final Beneficiaries will be private companies, farmers and municipalities. The Region will provide additional support in the form of loan guarantees. The schemes will also be able to benefit from other regional, national and European support programmes.

The Framework Loan will support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in the Region Centre in France. The renewable energy projects will include mainly wind power plants, but also PV, geothermal, biogas and biomass up to 8 MWel. Energy efficiency projects to be supported with the loan will be restricted to private buildings. The loan will be intermediated through local banks. The Region will choose several FIs through a tendering procedure. The Final Beneficiaries will be private companies, farmers and municipalities. The Region will provide additional support in the form of loan guarantees. The schemes will also be able to benefit from other regional, national and European support programmes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate and reduce energy consumption. Due to their technical characteristics, the schemes to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank will be assessed the capacity and procedures of financial intermediaries to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The Bank will review the systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
27/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEAUCE WIND ENERGY AFFECTN SOUS REGION CENTRE ER
24/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEAUCE WIND ENERGY ALLOCATION
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION CENTRE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Dalkia Biomasse Orleans - FR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEAUCE WIND ENERGY AFFECTN SOUS REGION CENTRE ER
Publication Date
27 May 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51398085
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20110208
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEAUCE WIND ENERGY ALLOCATION
Publication Date
24 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50947029
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110208
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION CENTRE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84430051
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110208
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - BEAUCE WIND ENERGY AFFECTN SOUS REGION CENTRE ER
Related public register
24/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BEAUCE WIND ENERGY ALLOCATION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION CENTRE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Other links
Summary sheet
Région Centre Energies Renouvelables
Data sheet
REGION CENTRE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Dalkia Biomasse Orleans - FR

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications