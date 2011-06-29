Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GAS NATURAL FENOSA X

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/03/2012 : € 150,000,000
7/12/2011 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Barbanza - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Cullera Gandía - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tàrrega Ponts - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tramo 2 Granada - Santa Fe - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Benissanet - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Villadangos - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Marina Lucensa - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - La Torre Yunclillos - ES
Related press
Spain: Gas Natural Fenosa receives EUR 150 million to expand its distribution network

Summary sheet

Release date
29 June 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2011
20110155
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Gas Natural Fenosa X

Gas Natural SDG SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1 132 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reinforcement and extension of the gas distribution network in several Spanish regions, including convergence areas, during the period 2011-2013.

The project will enable the upgrading and expansion of the gas distribution and local transmission infrastructure in several regions, thus strengthening the capacity to meet market growth and peak demand requirements. The major components of the project are: the construction of ca. 800 km of high pressure and 8 000 km of medium and low pressure gas pipelines. In addition, investments in information systems and to enhance asset integrity e.g. by procuring new plant and equipment, and enhancing leakage control systems are contemplated.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the subprojects will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (85/337/EEC as amended in 1997 and 2003), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive.

The promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Directive 2004/17/EC, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Barbanza - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Cullera Gandía - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tàrrega Ponts - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tramo 2 Granada - Santa Fe - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Benissanet - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Villadangos - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Marina Lucensa - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - La Torre Yunclillos - ES
Related press
Spain: Gas Natural Fenosa receives EUR 150 million to expand its distribution network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Gas Natural Fenosa receives EUR 150 million to expand its distribution network
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Barbanza - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Cullera Gandía - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tàrrega Ponts - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tramo 2 Granada - Santa Fe - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Benissanet - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Villadangos - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Marina Lucensa - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - La Torre Yunclillos - ES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications