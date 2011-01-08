Eesti Energia Windparks

Summary sheet
AS Eesti Energia
The project consists of development, construction and operation of two windfarms in Estonia.
The two wind farms will have a combined total capacity of about 62 MW. One wind farm will be constructed on the ash field adjacent to the thermal power plant at Narva and the other one on the Paldiski peninsula.
Both wind farms fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The projects have been screened by the responsible authority and thus undergone the EIA process.
Since the promoter is public undertaking it will follow the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC to procure the equipment and construction works according to the public procurement principles established in the EIB guide to procurement.
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