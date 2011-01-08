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EESTI ENERGIA WINDPARKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 45,000,000
Energy : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2011 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Paldiski wind farm - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Narva wind farm - EN
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EESTI ENERGIA WINDPARKS
Related public register
17/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EESTI ENERGIA WINDPARKS
Related press
Estonia: EIB supports Estonian wind and waste-to-energy projects

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2011
20110108
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Eesti Energia Windparks

AS Eesti Energia

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Approximately EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of development, construction and operation of two windfarms in Estonia.

The two wind farms will have a combined total capacity of about 62 MW. One wind farm will be constructed on the ash field adjacent to the thermal power plant at Narva and the other one on the Paldiski peninsula.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Both wind farms fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The projects have been screened by the responsible authority and thus undergone the EIA process.

Since the promoter is public undertaking it will follow the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC to procure the equipment and construction works according to the public procurement principles established in the EIB guide to procurement.

Related documents
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EESTI ENERGIA WINDPARKS
17/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EESTI ENERGIA WINDPARKS
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Paldiski wind farm - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Narva wind farm - EN
Related press
Estonia: EIB supports Estonian wind and waste-to-energy projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EESTI ENERGIA WINDPARKS
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65131897
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EESTI ENERGIA WINDPARKS
Publication Date
17 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65129993
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EESTI ENERGIA WINDPARKS
Related public register
17/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EESTI ENERGIA WINDPARKS
Other links
Summary sheet
Eesti Energia Windparks
Data sheet
EESTI ENERGIA WINDPARKS
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Paldiski wind farm - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Narva wind farm - EN
Related press
Estonia: EIB supports Estonian wind and waste-to-energy projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Estonia: EIB supports Estonian wind and waste-to-energy projects
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Paldiski wind farm - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Narva wind farm - EN
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EESTI ENERGIA WINDPARKS
Related public register
17/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EESTI ENERGIA WINDPARKS

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications