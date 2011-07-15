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WIENER WOHNEN ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 270,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 270,000,000
Urban development : € 270,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/09/2013 : € 120,000,000
15/12/2011 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIENER WOHNEN ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ
Related press
Austria: Improving the energy balance – Wiener Wohnen receives EIB loan for energy efficiency measures

Summary sheet

Release date
15 July 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2011
20110056
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Wiener Wohnen Energieeffizienz

The promoter is the city of Vienna’s social housing company, Wiener Wohnen.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 270 million
EUR 550 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns schemes to be implemented under the investment programme 2011-2014 comprising the modernisation and rehabilitation of rental social housing with particular focus on energy-efficiency measures.

The project will significantly contribute to the improvement of the urban environment through rehabilitation and upgrading measures of the city’s rental social housing stock. Extensive energy efficiency measures will considerably reduce the housing stock’s energy consumption and improve tenant’s living conditions, as well as create more sustainable neighbourhoods.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the nature, scale and location of the sub-projects – upgrading and rehabilitation of social housing and associated social and urban infrastructure in built-up urban areas – there is no need for an EIA as defined under the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and subsequent revisions.

The promoter, the city of Vienna’s housing company, will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIENER WOHNEN ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ
Other links
Related press
Austria: Improving the energy balance – Wiener Wohnen receives EIB loan for energy efficiency measures

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIENER WOHNEN ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
42073196
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110056
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIENER WOHNEN ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ
Other links
Summary sheet
Wiener Wohnen Energieeffizienz
Data sheet
WIENER WOHNEN ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ
Related press
Austria: Improving the energy balance – Wiener Wohnen receives EIB loan for energy efficiency measures

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: Improving the energy balance – Wiener Wohnen receives EIB loan for energy efficiency measures
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WIENER WOHNEN ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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