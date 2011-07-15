Wiener Wohnen Energieeffizienz

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Summary sheet
The promoter is the city of Vienna’s social housing company, Wiener Wohnen.
The project concerns schemes to be implemented under the investment programme 2011-2014 comprising the modernisation and rehabilitation of rental social housing with particular focus on energy-efficiency measures.
The project will significantly contribute to the improvement of the urban environment through rehabilitation and upgrading measures of the city’s rental social housing stock. Extensive energy efficiency measures will considerably reduce the housing stock’s energy consumption and improve tenant’s living conditions, as well as create more sustainable neighbourhoods.
Given the nature, scale and location of the sub-projects – upgrading and rehabilitation of social housing and associated social and urban infrastructure in built-up urban areas – there is no need for an EIA as defined under the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and subsequent revisions.
The promoter, the city of Vienna’s housing company, will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal as appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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