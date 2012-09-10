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RAUTARUUKKI STEEL PRODUCTS (RSFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 35,000,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2012 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAUTARUUKKI STEEL PRODUCTS (RSFF)
Related public register
21/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAUTARUUKKI STEEL PRODUCTS (RSFF)

Summary sheet

Release date
10 September 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2012
20110018
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RAUTARUUKKI STEEL PRODUCTS (RSFF)
RAUTARUUKKI OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in research, development and innovation related to steel products, production processes and new product applications during the period of 2012-15.

The project aims at developing new special steel products and product applications as well as improving sustainability and efficiency of the production processes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose, and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Any possible environmental issue will however be verified during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The project may be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAUTARUUKKI STEEL PRODUCTS (RSFF)
21/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAUTARUUKKI STEEL PRODUCTS (RSFF)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAUTARUUKKI STEEL PRODUCTS (RSFF)
Publication Date
15 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64128423
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110018
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAUTARUUKKI STEEL PRODUCTS (RSFF)
Publication Date
21 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71921247
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110018
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAUTARUUKKI STEEL PRODUCTS (RSFF)
Related public register
21/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAUTARUUKKI STEEL PRODUCTS (RSFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
RAUTARUUKKI STEEL PRODUCTS (RSFF)
Data sheet
RAUTARUUKKI STEEL PRODUCTS (RSFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications