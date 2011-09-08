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GEORGIA EAST - WEST HIGHWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2013 : € 30,000,000
11/05/2012 : € 170,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Georgia East – West Highway - EIA for Samtredia - Grigoleti Highway
Related press
Georgia: EIB continues to support East-West highway with EUR 30 million
Related press
Georgia: EIB supports upgrade of road infrastructure with EUR 170 million

Summary sheet

Release date
8 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/05/2012
20100571
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Georgia East – West Highway

Roads Department of Georgia
12 Kazbegi avenue, 0160 Tbilisi, Georgia
info@georoad.ge

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 600 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of new road and upgrading of existing road.

The project aims at upgrading and improving the most Western part of the East-West highway, from Zestaponi to Batumi-South 10 km before the Turkish Border at Sarpi, for a total length of about 185 km.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended and would require a full EIA, including the necessary issues relating to the Habitats and Birds Directive. As part of the EIA a scoping and screening of the motorway component of the project has been performed incorporating amongst others, biodeversity analyisis, analyses of alternatives and intensive public meetings/consultations. At design stage the balance of the EIA will be performed on the chosen alternative, including preparation of the environmental mitigation plan as well as land acquisition and resetlement plan. During this phase a second round of public consultations will be held.

The legal documentation will oblige the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures on the sections financed by the Bank are done in accordance with EIB Guidelines and the relevant applicable EU rules.

Related documents
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Georgia East – West Highway - EIA for Samtredia - Grigoleti Highway
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Georgia: EIB continues to support East-West highway with EUR 30 million
Related press
Georgia: EIB supports upgrade of road infrastructure with EUR 170 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Georgia East – West Highway - EIA for Samtredia - Grigoleti Highway
Publication Date
17 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57602109
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100571
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Georgia East – West Highway - EIA for Samtredia - Grigoleti Highway
Other links
Summary sheet
Georgia East – West Highway
Data sheet
GEORGIA EAST - WEST HIGHWAY
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Georgia: EIB continues to support East-West highway with EUR 30 million
Related press
Georgia: EIB supports upgrade of road infrastructure with EUR 170 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Georgia: EIB continues to support East-West highway with EUR 30 million
Related press
Georgia: EIB supports upgrade of road infrastructure with EUR 170 million
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
17/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Georgia East – West Highway - EIA for Samtredia - Grigoleti Highway

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications