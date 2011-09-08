Georgia East – West Highway

Summary sheet
Roads Department of Georgia
12 Kazbegi avenue, 0160 Tbilisi, Georgia
info@georoad.ge
Construction of new road and upgrading of existing road.
The project aims at upgrading and improving the most Western part of the East-West highway, from Zestaponi to Batumi-South 10 km before the Turkish Border at Sarpi, for a total length of about 185 km.
If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended and would require a full EIA, including the necessary issues relating to the Habitats and Birds Directive. As part of the EIA a scoping and screening of the motorway component of the project has been performed incorporating amongst others, biodeversity analyisis, analyses of alternatives and intensive public meetings/consultations. At design stage the balance of the EIA will be performed on the chosen alternative, including preparation of the environmental mitigation plan as well as land acquisition and resetlement plan. During this phase a second round of public consultations will be held.
The legal documentation will oblige the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures on the sections financed by the Bank are done in accordance with EIB Guidelines and the relevant applicable EU rules.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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