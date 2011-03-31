IWSP II (UPPER EGYPT)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project includes (i) capital investments to rehabilitate, upgrade or install new infrastructure (water treatment plants, waste water treatment plants and water and sewer networks) as well as (ii) accompanying measures to strengthen the institutional capacity in the sector. The individual investments in infrastructure will be prioritised on the basis of the Egyptian National Water Resources Plan and more detailed regional Master Plans.
The project will contribute to reducing pollution from discharge of untreated wastewater in the environment and to improving the quality of water services, thereby enhancing the living conditions of 15 million inhabitants in the Upper-Egypt Region.
The project is expected to have significant positive impacts on the environment and on social issues. It will improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation in the Upper Egypt Region. Though not directly applicable, all components under this project will comply with European environmental legislation, i.e. EIA directive 97/11/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EC).
In accordance with the NIF Framework Agreement, all programme components will be procured according to rules of the Lead Financing Institution (KfW). The EIB has requested KfW to publish all relevant tenders in the Official Journal of the EU in line with the ongoing discussions in the context of the Mutual Reliance Initiative.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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